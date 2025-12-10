 Entertainer Park Na-rae allegedly lied about making amends with former managers
Published: 10 Dec. 2025, 19:28
Entertainer Park Na-rae [JDB ENTERTAINMENT]

Entertainer Park Na-rae [JDB ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Entertainer Park Na-rae allegedly did not properly settle her differences with her former managers but instead appealed to their emotions by telling them that she was having panic attacks. She then unilaterally told the press that they had made amends, according to a report by the Munhwa Ilbo on Wednesday.
 
Park and her former managers allegedly met at her residence in Itaewon, central Seoul, at 3 a.m. on Monday. The two parties talked for roughly three hours, after which Park released a statement and claimed that they had resolved the issue. 
 

The statement came four days after local entertainment outlet Dispatch reported that Park's former managers requested to a court that her assets be seized because she and her agency were refusing to acknowledge unsettled payments. The managers claimed that Park had abused them by having them pay for work-related expenses out of their pockets and by forcing them to perform personal errands.
 
Through her statement on Monday, Park said that she was “able to mitigate the misunderstanding” between herself and the managers but would still step down from any media appearances out of remorse.
 
However, Park made the statement without the other party's knowledge, and she never apologized to them, according to the managers. When they sent her a settlement agreement through her attorney on Monday, Park called them and initiated the meeting, saying she “wanted to work things out.”
 
Park did not specify which clauses of the agreement needed to be fixed — or how — but instead made emotional appeals, according to the managers.
 
“I've developed a social phobia because of this,” she reportedly told the managers. When managers told her that they would end the conversation if she kept making such comments, Park told them that she would take legal actiion as well and ended the conversation, according to the Munhwa Ilbo report.
 
The managers have filed an official complaint against Park for abuse of power and defamation, according to the Gangnam Police Precinct on Tuesday. 

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Park Na-rae scandal

