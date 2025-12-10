 'Golden' No. 5, Katseye's 'Gabriela' No. 55 on Billboard Hot 100
'Golden' No. 5, Katseye's 'Gabriela' No. 55 on Billboard Hot 100

Published: 10 Dec. 2025, 14:56
HUNTR/X from Netflix's animated film ″KPop Demon Hunters″ [NETFLIX]

“Golden,” the hit song from the Netflix animated film “KPop Demon Hunters,” ranked fifth on this week's Billboard Hot 100 singles chart — released on Tuesday — while holiday classics reclaimed most of the chart's other top spots ahead of Christmas.
 
“Golden” slipped three spots from its No. 2 position last week but is still the song's 24th consecutive week on the chart.
 

Christmas carols climbed to the top of streaming and radio charts in the run-up to the holidays. Mariah Carey's “All I Want for Christmas Is You” (1994) returned to No. 1, securing its 19th week at the top to tie the all-time record for the longest reign in Hot 100 history.
 
Wham!'s “Last Christmas” (1984) and Brenda Lee's “Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree” (1958) followed at No. 2 and 3, respectively, with seven of the top 10 tracks being Christmas songs.
 
HYBE's U.S.-based girl group Katseye also extended their chart run, ranking No. 55 with “Gabriela” and maintaining a 20-week streak on the Hot 100.

