'Golden' No. 5, Katseye's 'Gabriela' No. 55 on Billboard Hot 100

“Golden,” the hit song from the Netflix animated film “KPop Demon Hunters,” ranked fifth on this week's Billboard Hot 100 singles chart — released on Tuesday — while holiday classics reclaimed most of the chart's other top spots ahead of Christmas.“Golden” slipped three spots from its No. 2 position last week but is still the song's 24th consecutive week on the chart.Christmas carols climbed to the top of streaming and radio charts in the run-up to the holidays. Mariah Carey's “All I Want for Christmas Is You” (1994) returned to No. 1, securing its 19th week at the top to tie the all-time record for the longest reign in Hot 100 history.Wham!'s “Last Christmas” (1984) and Brenda Lee's “Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree” (1958) followed at No. 2 and 3, respectively, with seven of the top 10 tracks being Christmas songs.HYBE's U.S.-based girl group Katseye also extended their chart run, ranking No. 55 with “Gabriela” and maintaining a 20-week streak on the Hot 100.Yonhap