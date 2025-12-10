Riize's Wonbin named idol fans 'want to see wearing trench coat forever'
Published: 10 Dec. 2025, 09:00
Wonbin of boy band Riize has been selected as the K-pop artist “that fans want to see wearing a trench coat forever,” according to the fan voting platform Picnic.
Throughout Picnic’s online poll, which ran from Oct. 31 through Nov. 14, with participation from fans in 175 countries, Wonbin topped the list with 5,303 votes, accounting for 50.3 percent of all votes cast. He was followed by BTS’s Jungkook with 3,995 votes at 28.7 percent and Theo from P1Harmony with 1,256 votes at 14.5 percent.
According to Picnic, the poll’s theme, which combined both season and style, highlighted each artist’s fashion image alongside the overall seasonal mood.
“This poll goes beyond simple fashion and symbolizes the point where an artist’s image meets the season,” Picnic’s press release said. “We will continue holding votes on a variety of themes that allow fans to directly spotlight an artist’s charm.”
Riize performed at this year’s MAMA Awards on Nov. 29 and was selected as one of the top 10 artists on the Fans’ Choice Male list.
In collaboration with the Korea JoongAng Daily, the K-pop–themed voting platform Picnic holds weekly votes on various topics related to K-pop stars.
