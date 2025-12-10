Singer Younha to donate 100 million won for science scholarship every year
Published: 10 Dec. 2025, 16:17
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Singer Younha will donate 100 million won ($68,000) to the Korea Student Aid Foundation (Kosaf) to help nurture the next generation of physics and astronomy university students, her agency C9 Entertainment said on Wednesday.
The singer and Kosaf signed an agreement on Tuesday to establish a grant under Younha's name for the 2026 academic year. Younha will donate 100 million won for the scholarship every year, according to her agency.
The grant will go to students from underprivileged families. Of those students, 20 with high academic achievements will receive 2.5 million won each semester.
“I wanted to share the love that I have been given by my fans to [our country's] future scientists,” Younha said. “I hope they grow to become the stars that shine in the academic sky, without any economic concerns.”
Younha has been known for her keen interest and love of science.
Her songs tend to be based on scientific theories, such as the chart-topping song “Event Horizon” (2022), which likened a breakup to standing at the border of a black hole. Her other songs, including “Oort Cloud” (2022), “Stardust” (2021) and “Comet” (2007), reference outer space as well.
She even married a science YouTuber Lee Hyo-jong, who runs the channel Science Cookie, in March this year.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)