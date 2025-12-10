 Veteran actor Kim Ji-mee dies at 85
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Movies

print dictionary print

Veteran actor Kim Ji-mee dies at 85

Published: 10 Dec. 2025, 12:37
Actor Kim Ji-mee, born Kim Myeong-ja, has died at age 85 in Los Angeles. The photo shows her greeting the audience at the opening ceremony of the 24th Busan International Film Festival in October 2019. [NEWS1]

Actor Kim Ji-mee, born Kim Myeong-ja, has died at age 85 in Los Angeles. The photo shows her greeting the audience at the opening ceremony of the 24th Busan International Film Festival in October 2019. [NEWS1]

 
Kim Ji-mee, an actor who helped define Korean cinema in the decades after the Korean War (1950-53) and built a career spanning more than 700 films, died in the United States at 85, industry officials said on Wednesday.
 
Officials said Kim had recently suffered from shingles, and her health deteriorated due to complications.
 

Related Article

Born Kim Myeong-ja in 1940 in what is now Daedeok District, Daejeon, she made her screen debut in 1957 in director Kim Ki-young’s "Twilight Train." She went on to appear in over 700 films by the 1990s. 
 
Kim starred in works by leading filmmakers, including Kim Soo-yong’s adaptation of “The Land” (1974) and Im Kwon-taek’s “Gilsottum” (1986). She received best actor honors at the Panama International Film Festival and the Grand Bell Awards.
 
The Korean Filmmakers Welfare Foundation inducted her into its Hall of Fame in 2010 under the title “Glamorous Actress.”
 
Kim established a production company and served on the Korean Film Council, remaining active in the industry beyond her acting career.
 
An association of Korean actors said it is preparing a film industry funeral for Kim.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
tags actor film movie korea kim ji-mee

More in Movies

Veteran actor Kim Ji-mee dies at 85

Ever wanted to direct a film? Now you can, sort of, with interactive cinema.

'No Other Choice,' 'KPop Demon Hunters' nominated for Golden Globes

Japan's presence in Korea's film, music, performance scene rises as cultural exchanges flourish

Actor Cho Jin-woong announces retirement over past misconduct controversy

Related Stories

Claudia Kim 'proud' to make Korean feature film debut with 'A Normal Family'

Daejong International Film Awards to sell trademark rights

Keanu Reeves brings sunny 'Bill & Ted' sequel to 'darker' world

Han Sang-jun elected as new chair of Korean Film Council

78th Cannes Film Festival set to open May 14 but no Korean films in main competition
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)