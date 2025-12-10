Veteran actor Kim Ji-mee dies at 85
Published: 10 Dec. 2025, 12:37
Kim Ji-mee, an actor who helped define Korean cinema in the decades after the Korean War (1950-53) and built a career spanning more than 700 films, died in the United States at 85, industry officials said on Wednesday.
Officials said Kim had recently suffered from shingles, and her health deteriorated due to complications.
Born Kim Myeong-ja in 1940 in what is now Daedeok District, Daejeon, she made her screen debut in 1957 in director Kim Ki-young’s "Twilight Train." She went on to appear in over 700 films by the 1990s.
Kim starred in works by leading filmmakers, including Kim Soo-yong’s adaptation of “The Land” (1974) and Im Kwon-taek’s “Gilsottum” (1986). She received best actor honors at the Panama International Film Festival and the Grand Bell Awards.
The Korean Filmmakers Welfare Foundation inducted her into its Hall of Fame in 2010 under the title “Glamorous Actress.”
Kim established a production company and served on the Korean Film Council, remaining active in the industry beyond her acting career.
An association of Korean actors said it is preparing a film industry funeral for Kim.
