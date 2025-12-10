More in Music & Performance

Music industry laws not keeping pace with speed of AI, to the detriment of artists

Why believing is a strength, not a weakness: A review of the Korean adaptation of 'Life of Pi'

Composer Kim Hyung-suk to collaborate with Oxford on children's song collection

Japan's presence in Korea's film, music, performance scene rises as cultural exchanges flourish

Spotify Wrapped 2025 is here and Bad Bunny has dethroned Taylor Swift as most-streamed artist