Clips showing Park Na-rae mentioning IV drips on 'I Live Alone' set to private on YouTube

Published: 10 Dec. 2025, 13:17
Several clips from past episodes of MBC’s variety show “I Live Alone” (2013-) have recently been set to private on YouTube after resurfaced footage showed comedian Park Na-rae casually mentioning IV drips.
According to MBC’s official YouTube channel on Wednesday, videos from the Dec. 13, 2024, episode — featuring Park and singer-songwriter Jung Jae-hyung making kimchi together — were recently taken down. In one scene, after finishing their batch of 80 heads of kimchi, Jung jokes, “I should book an IV for tomorrow,” to which Park replies, “Yeah, let’s book it together.”
Clips titled “Park Na-rae and Jung Jae-hyung book an IV drip?!” had been publicly available on channels like MBC Entertainment but have since been made private, seemingly in response to escalating controversy surrounding Park.
Park, who rose to fame through television variety shows like “I Live Alone” and "Where Is My Home” (2019-), is currently facing allegations from her former managers involving workplace mistreatment. On top of that, she has come under scrutiny for allegedly receiving unauthorized medical treatments — including IV drips and proxy prescriptions — from an allegedly unlicensed individual known online as “injection auntie.”
A complaint has been filed with the Gangnam Police Precinct via the government petition portal, accusing both Park and the individual of violating the Narcotics Control Act, the Medical Service Act and the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act.
Former Korean Medical Association President Lim Hyun-taek also filed a separate complaint with prosecutors, accusing the individual of practicing medicine without a license. The Korean Medical Association said the case represents a serious threat to public health and a clear violation of medical and pharmaceutical laws. The Ministry of Health and Welfare is reportedly considering an administrative investigation.
