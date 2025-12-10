Trade minister meets new Indian envoy in Seoul for talks on economic and trade ties

Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo met with newly appointed Indian Ambassador to Korea Gourangalal Das on Wednesday to discuss ways to enhance bilateral economic and trade cooperation, officials said.The meeting, the two sides agreed on the need to strengthen the foundation for expanding economic and trade ties by improving the bilateral Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), and they pledged to maintain close communication to resume negotiations to upgrade the CEPA at an early date, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.Yeo asked for India's support for Korean companies operating in the country, noting that they continue to face nontariff barriers and other challenges. More than 670 Korean firms, including Hyundai Motor and LG Electronics, currently operate in the South Asian nation.“India is a key country in the region and one of Korea's most important economic partners. I hope the two countries will deepen their cooperation by creating new economic achievements in shipbuilding, critical minerals and other sectors with high potential,” Yeo said.In response, Das said he would work actively to further advance bilateral economic and trade cooperation during his tenure, according to the ministry.Yonhap