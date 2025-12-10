Flipping the script: The foreign voice actor aiming to be heard throughout Korea and beyond
Published: 10 Dec. 2025, 10:00 Updated: 10 Dec. 2025, 11:18
[Hired in Korea]
As more internationals look to build careers in Korea, many find themselves facing practical hurdles — from limited guidance to a lack of firsthand experience. To bridge that gap, the Korea JoongAng Daily talks with professionals who have carved out their paths in diverse fields, offering readers real-world insights on how to start their careers in the country in this series “Hired in Korea.”
Brooke Megan Goodman, who dreamed of becoming a voice or film actor, actively took part in musical productions and operas while living in her home state of Florida in the United States.
However, while working part-time at a restaurant, she found herself considering a new idea: moving to Korea to continue her studies, inspired by her positive experience with her Korean management.
“Honestly, I didn’t think too deeply about coming to Korea. I was just confident in my decision because my bosses gave me a great impression of the country and told me it’s safe and full of job opportunities,” Goodman said. “While studying for a few months at Yonsei, I felt I needed to stay and work in Korea, so I started working as an English teacher at a day care center.”
Setting her dreams aside for a moment, Goodman worked as an English instructor for two years before realizing she wanted to pursue voice acting again, this time in Korea.
“I didn’t even get paid at first; I just started doing volunteer work in Osan, really far away. Now I’m dreaming of becoming the Tara Strong of Asia,” Goodman said, referring to the Canadian voice actor who worked on shows like "Rugrats" (1991-2004) and "The Powerpuff Girls" (1998-2005).
“I want to be the main voice you hear everywhere,” said Goodman.
The Korea JoongAng Daily sat down with Goodman to hear more about her journey, the challenges of being a foreign worker in Korea and her advice to those hoping to build a career here.
Q. What are some of the major projects you’ve worked on so far? What was the most memorable project?
A. The most impressive one was the MAMA Awards. The MAMA Music Awards is one of the biggest shows in Asia, so it was very memorable for me.
Counter-Strike Online is one. I voice a couple of characters: Lingling and Lynn are both me. Another one is Summoners War: Chronicles. I play Soleta there.
At the Mokdong Immigration Office, the announcements, like “Please come to Desk No. 521... Desk No. 7” — that’s me.
I’m also at Incheon International Airport, like in some elevators or corridors.
I’m often the narrator or the voice of a little girl or a little boy for many educational materials in Korea.
I’ve done recordings for Samsung and Otoki, too.
Can you walk us through your typical day?
For any voice recording job, the tasks start with reviewing the script.
I don’t always receive the script in advance. About 80 percent of the time, I get it as soon as I walk into the studio. They give me about five minutes to read it over, think about what voice the client probably wants, practice it, and then record.
Before recording, I should always be warmed up.
In the morning, I try to do vocal exercises and get into the right mindset. I always have a hot drink and a cold drink with me to keep my voice in good condition.
So that’s the basic process. It’s pretty simple.
What kind of training or education did you need to become a voice actor?
I searched online for coaches, and the ones I found worked at one of the most famous dubbing studios in the States.
From them, I learned how to control my voice, how to make a strong demo and how to incorporate acting into my voice work.
I also self-studied. I bought acting books and studied acting theory. The theater classes I took in university probably helped, too.
I actually trained in opera as well, which helped me develop my vocal range and learn how to safely project my voice when doing things like screams.
There’s always a safe way to use your voice.
How did you start voice acting here?
I had my own studio setup back in the States, but because of drama and scandals in the community, I stepped back for a bit. After moving to Korea, I kept thinking about voice acting again.
So, I looked for voice acting opportunities. There was one posting for a studio in Osan, really far away, but they were looking for volunteers, so I decided to try.
At that studio, I got tons of experience reading scripts. Through that, I started making connections with different recording studios, and I made my own demo.
By the time my teaching contract ended, I was able to find a sponsoring agent to switch my visa, and I started working right away with voice acting companies.
I didn’t get paid for my work back then. I just focused on gaining experience and building connections first.
What skills or abilities do you think are essential for a voice actor, and how have you developed them?
The No. 1 skill is acting. People often forget that voice acting is still acting. Putting the right amount of emotion into the lines and knowing how to change your intonation is extremely important.
Next is vocal control, which I’m actually struggling with right now. My voice wants to do too many things, so I have to learn how to suppress certain sounds and keep it clean. This is something I’m still working on as a professional, and I think many voice actors struggle with it.
Another essential skill is taking care of your voice.
If you’re not careful, you can damage your vocal cords, which can really affect your career.
A famous example is Adele. Even though she’s one of the greatest singers ever, she got vocal nodules and couldn’t sing for five years.
Do you have any strategies or tips for the job application or casting process, such as preparing a portfolio or auditioning?
I always have a demo ready. Mine is one minute long, six voices, about 10 seconds each.
It’s a simple, standard format. It doesn’t include all the voices I can do; it’s just what studios expect. I include a narration voice, a little girl, a little boy and a few character voices.
It makes the whole process faster.
Do you plan to continue working as a voice actor in Korea? If so, what goals do you have for the future?
Yes, I want to continue working in Korea.
I want to become the go-to voice actress here. In the States, there’s a very famous voice actress named Tara Strong. She’s been in more than 400 projects, including Timmy Turner (from 2008 to 2016's "Fairly OddParents") and “The Powerpuff Girls.”
I want to be the Tara Strong of Asia.
I want to work not only in Korea but also remotely for studios in Japan and Singapore. I want to be the main voice you hear everywhere.
Do you think Korea is a good country for you to work in as a voice actor?
Yes, absolutely.
First, the respect I receive — clients and studios treat me very well.
Second, the job stability. There’s always translation and dubbing work, and my voice type is often in demand. So, there will always be a market, assuming AI doesn’t completely take over.
Also, living in Seoul is so convenient. I can take a train anywhere.
For what I want to do, Korea is perfect.
What about the working culture in Korea? What are the pros and cons?
Sometimes agencies message me late at night asking for a sample or additional recordings, so I have to be on 24/7.
Also, the language barrier.
When I first started voice acting, my Korean was so low that I couldn’t understand the acting direction. I didn’t know what the client meant, so I just guessed, and if I saw a thumbs-up, I knew I had done it right. I had to learn the hard way.
The advantage is also connected to language. People value my English ability and my clear pronunciation.
If I didn’t speak English, I wouldn’t have any success here.
What do you think about the future of the voice acting industry, especially with the influence of AI?
AI is available to everyone, and things that everyone can access tend to be cheap and low-cost. People rarely associate high quality with cheap products.
AI will push out the majority of voice actors, but the top five percent may actually get more work and be able to charge more, because companies will say, “We hired a real human.”
I could be wrong but that’s how I’m gambling my future.
That’s why I’m so hard on myself now. I want to be the best so that I don’t get pushed out if AI takes over the industry.
Are there other fields you’d like to explore beyond voice acting, especially in Korea?
I want to open my own hagwon (cram school) in the future, based on animation and cartoons, making learning English fun.
Because I’ve done a lot of animation and cartoon work, it feels like a natural fit.
When I record for kids’ books, I realize that English learning can be boring for children.
I want to make it interesting.
I actually recorded for this year’s suneung (College Scholastic Ability Test), although my voice was replaced by another actor in the end. Even English education for high school students doesn’t seem practical.
When I read the original suneung script, I thought, “No one talks like this.”
If you want to speak like a native, you have to learn through real-life content like cartoons, TV shows and actual conversations.
That’s why on my social media, I make videos teaching how native speakers really talk.
I’m still organizing my ideas, but honestly, suneung isn’t a practical test.
I don’t even think I could pass the English portion myself.
What visa are you on now, and do you have any tips regarding visa applications in Korea?
I’m on an E-6 visa, which is the entertainment visa.
It’s becoming extremely difficult to obtain and maintain. Immigration has really been cracking down. One issue I had was that they didn’t think voice acting was a “real job.”
So, if you want an E-6 for voice acting, you should also do something else that provides physical evidence, like modeling, on-camera acting or an interview like this.
These days, I recommend getting as much experience as possible in your home country first, or taking a different path, like getting a teaching visa and later switching to a residency visa.
Is there any advice you’d like to give to foreigners who want to work in this field in Korea?
You need to be 110 percent committed.
You have to get out of your comfort zone and reach out to people and companies. This job is not for introverts.
Networking is incredibly important — almost everything.
And of course, learn Korean.
