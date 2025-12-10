Meeting of ruling party's central committee marks start of politically critical period in North Korea
Published: 10 Dec. 2025, 18:22 Updated: 10 Dec. 2025, 18:28
North Korea held a major political meeting led by leader Kim Jong-un on Tuesday, kicking off a series of internal events ahead of a party congress where the regime is expected to lay out new policies and tighten Kim’s grip on power.
The Workers’ Party of Korea convened an enlarged plenary session of its eighth Central Committee in Pyongyang, with Kim presiding, according to the Rodong Sinmun on Wednesday.
"The plenary meeting approved the discussion on five agenda items including the review of the implementation of the Party and state policies and the work of the Central Inspection Commission of the Party in 2025 and the major issues related to the preparations for the Ninth Congress of the WPK and entered into the discussion on relevant agenda items," the Rodong Sinmun said.
The plenary meeting usually takes place at the end of December to review the year’s national projects. Holding it earlier suggests that the regime wants to shift its focus toward the upcoming ninth party congress. Analysts also noted that the party did not disclose specific details of the agenda.
The ninth congress is expected to take place in January or February next year. Experts say the regime will likely use it to present a new five-year plan and revise party rules in ways that solidify Kim’s authority.
“This ninth congress could adopt something like Kimjongunism [a governing ideology centered on Kim Jong-un] as a guiding ideology, and possibly restore the state presidency,” said Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies. “Kim will probably stay focused on domestic matters until then.”
Hong Min, a senior research fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification, said Kim may use the meeting to better define his political era.
“The ideological foundation and political philosophy of the Kim Jong-un era, which have received relatively little attention since he came to power, will likely be central themes at the upcoming party congress," Hong said. “Through this, Kim appears to be aiming for long-term rule.”
The Rodong Sinmun also published a photo on Sunday showing Ri Il-hwan, the party’s propaganda secretary, sitting on the leadership podium for the first time in about a year. He had not appeared in state media since a New Year’s photo shoot on Jan. 2, leading to speculation that he had been disciplined.
Ri’s return suggests he has been reinstated. He was seated in the front row alongside Kim Jong-un, Premier Pak Thae-song, Parliamentary Standing Committee Chairman Choe Ryong-hae and party secretary for organization Jo Yong-won.
The second row of the members includes Ri Yong-gil, Jong Kyong-thaek, No Kwang-chol, Choe Son-hui, Kim Tok-hun and Pak Jong-chon.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHUNG YEONG-GYO, LEE YU-JUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)