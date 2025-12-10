North Korea begins ruling party meeting to prepare for key party congress

North Korea has launched a plenary meeting of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, state media reported Wednesday, as Pyongyang prepares for a key party congress that could offer glimpses into North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's plans for the military and the economy.The enlarged 13th plenary meeting of the party's Eighth Central Committee was convened the previous day, presided over by Kim and attended by key central committee members, government ministry officials and observers, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.The meeting approved five agenda items for discussion, including the review of the implementation of this year's party and state policies and other major issues related to preparations for the party's ninth congress, according to the KCNA.The year-end plenary party meeting usually runs for several days to review the year's policy implementation and set the direction for future policies.This year's meeting carries added significance as it was held in the run-up to the party's ninth congress, which South Korean intelligence authorities expect to take place in February, where the country is likely to unveil another five-year national economic development plan and possibly its foreign policy direction.The last congress, the eighth, was held in 2021.Yonhap