Trump says only North Korea has 'stronger' border than U.S.

Published: 10 Dec. 2025, 16:08
U.S. President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving on Marine One in Washington on Dec. 9. [EPA/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday touted his administration's border security and immigration policy, noting that there is one country with a stronger border than the United States — North Korea.
 
Trump made the remarks during a speech on the U.S. economy in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, as he underlined progress in his administration's border security efforts, which he said have led to “zero illegal aliens” into the United States for seven months in a row.
 

“North Korea, I think, has a stronger border. North Korea has seven walls of wire, and each of them has a million volts of electricity going through,” he said. “So if you get over one, you're dead for the next one. If you get over one, you are in very bad shape. If you get over two, you've set a record.”
He cited North Korea as he depicted the United States as a country with “one of the strongest borders anywhere in the world.”
 
“I think we give North Korea the safest border, but ours is pretty safe,” he said, expressing his appreciation to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for the military's efforts to help secure the border.
 
Since taking office in January, the Trump administration has been aggressively enforcing border security and immigration policy efforts on the grounds that they would protect American jobs and national security.

