PPP lawmaker Ihn Yo-han announces resignation from National Assembly
Published: 10 Dec. 2025, 11:17 Updated: 10 Dec. 2025, 11:21
People Power Party (PPP) lawmaker Ihn Yo-han announced his resignation from his seat in the National Assembly on Wednesday, just a year and a half after entering the legislature as a proportional representative.
Ihn is a medical doctor and naturalized Korean who is also known by his English name John Linton.
At a press conference held at the Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Wednesday morning, Ihn said, “As a constitutional officeholder and public servant, I would like to share with you the decision I have reached after much deliberation. I intend to conclude my parliamentary service and return to my original profession.”
Ihn, who was elected as No. 8 on the candidate list for the PPP’s satellite party, People Future Party, in the April 2024 general election, emphasized his disillusionment with partisan politics.
“Politics driven solely by ideological camps is exhausting the people and hindering national progress,” he said. “We must move beyond binary logic and factionalism to achieve national unity.”
He also alluded to recent political turmoil, stating, “The unfortunate events that have persisted over the past year since the Yoon Suk Yeol administration declared martial law are challenges we must overcome for Korea’s future,” calling for political reform.
“There can be no change without sacrifice,” he added. “I am choosing to relinquish all vested interests and return to my profession to contribute to national unity and development.”
Ihn, the first person to be granted special naturalization as a Korean citizen, was appointed head of the PPP's innovation committee on Oct. 23, 2023, under then-party leader Kim Gi-hyeon. He stepped down after just 42 days.
Though he had declared he would not run in the general election while leading the innovation committee, he was later elected as a proportional representative through the People Future Party.
With his resignation, attorney Lee So-hee, a member of the party’s special committee for organizational reinforcement and next in line on the party list, is expected to take his seat in the National Assembly.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)