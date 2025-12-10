 President Lee orders probe into ties between religion and politics
President Lee orders probe into ties between religion and politics

Published: 10 Dec. 2025, 12:12
President Lee Jae Myung delivers opening remarks during a meeting with foreign ministers from Pacific island nations at the Yongsan presidential office in central Seoul on Dec. 10. The ministers are in Korea to attend the 6th Korea-Pacific Islands Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

President Lee Jae Myung delivers opening remarks during a meeting with foreign ministers from Pacific island nations at the Yongsan presidential office in central Seoul on Dec. 10. The ministers are in Korea to attend the 6th Korea-Pacific Islands Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
President Lee Jae Myung has ordered a thorough investigation into alleged illegal connections between a religious organization and members of the political establishment, according to the presidential office on Wednesday.
 
Although the statement did not name a particular group, political observers widely believe the remarks were aimed at the Unification Church.
 

“President Lee instructed that any illegal involvement between a specific religious group and politicians must be investigated strictly, regardless of political affiliation or rank,” the presidential office said in a press release.
 
During a Cabinet meeting the previous day, President Lee said, “If a corporation or religious organization engages in antisocial behavior or conduct that violates the Constitution and the law, it should be disbanded.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
