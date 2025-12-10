Anxious Korean travelers reconsidering, canceling Japan trips after recent earthquake
Published: 10 Dec. 2025, 20:44
“I’m going to keep watching the situation through tomorrow,” said 25-year-old Kang, who is scheduled to travel to Sapporo with a friend on Friday, in a phone call with the JoongAng Ilbo. “If it gets worse, I might cancel the trip.”
Just two days ahead of the schedule, Kang was undecided whether to board the flight to Japan or not. Following an earthquake in northeastern Japan on Monday and a new advisory warning of the potential for stronger aftershocks, Kang is just one of many potential tourists growing more anxious about their plans to go to Sapporo.
A magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck off the coast of Aomori Prefecture in northeastern Honshu on Monday night. Aftershocks continued into the next morning, and on Tuesday, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a “major aftershock advisory” for the first time ever — a notice issued when the risk of a large earthquake is considered higher than usual. Hokkaido, where Sapporo is located, is among the areas now advised to prepare for a possible major quake. Japanese authorities have warned that, in the worst-case scenario, up to 199,000 deaths could occur.
“I’ve been checking Japanese travel forums every day,” said Kang. “Some people said they got stuck in their hotel rooms when the elevators stopped working. Others said local broadcasts are telling people to prepare a week’s worth of emergency food supplies. I’m so anxious. I already used my vacation days, and the booking site doesn’t allow refunds — I don’t know what to do.”
Another potential traveler, surnamed Cho, has been glued to the news for updates. “There are even reports of a potential 3-meter [9.8-foot] tsunami,” said Cho. “Just in case, I signed up for the most expensive travel insurance for 18,000 won [$12.25] and have been looking up what to do in emergencies.”
“We haven’t seen a noticeable rise in cancellations yet, but the situation could change depending on whether additional earthquakes occur,” a representative from a local low-cost carrier said. A travel agency representative added, “We’ve received several inquiries from customers asking whether tourist attractions and hotels in the area are operating normally.”
On online travel forums for Japan, some users posted about their experiences during the quake. “It felt like I was standing in the middle of a spinning ride — I can’t even describe it in words,” one person wrote. Another said, “I woke up to an emergency alert, and the bed was shaking. I was so scared I couldn’t sleep.”
Those planning to visit Japan are advised to use the safety tips website or mobile app run by the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), which provides real-time alerts for earthquakes and tsunami warnings. Travelers should also locate and save contact details for the Korean Embassy in Japan in advance. In case of earthquakes or power outages that disable card payment systems, carrying extra cash is recommended.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
