Blades of steel

Skates are being organized ahead of the opening at Hwadogin Ice Rink in Dongincheon Square, Incheon, on Dec. 10. The rink will operate for 57 days from Dec.12 until Feb.7. Rain or snow will sweep across Korea on Dec.11, and forecasters warned that temperatures could drop by about 10 degrees Celsius (50 degrees Fahrenheit) after the precipitation clears. [YONHAP]