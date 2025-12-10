Dangerous streets: High drunk driving rates, lax penalties a public safety issue
Published: 10 Dec. 2025, 07:00
-
- LEE SOO-JUNG
- [email protected]
In late October, a Canadian national died after he was hit by a driver under the influence (DUI) while walking on a crosswalk in Gangnam District, southern Seoul.
About a week later, on Nov. 2, another drunk driver crashed into two Japanese tourists on a sidewalk in Dongdaemun District in eastern Seoul. The accident killed one of the tourists, a 58-year-old mother, and severely injured her 38-year-old daughter.
Last year, the country saw 138 deaths and 17,110 injuries resulting from 11,307 drunk driving accidents, according to the National Police Agency.
Despite nationwide crackdowns and criminalization, the country saw 117,041 drunk driving cases last year — approximately 6.6 times higher than Japan, a nation with a driver population that is more than double that of Korea's 34 million drivers.
While Korea is known for its public safety and low crime rates, the situation on roads can be vastly different.
As drunk drivers continue to get behind the wheel, the Korean public has been demanding stronger laws and more lasting consequences to make roads safer.
How is drunk driving punished?
Drunk drivers who are caught receive criminal punishment according to their blood alcohol levels. The weakest punishments are a one-year suspension of one's driver's license and up to one year in prison or a fine of less than 5 million won ($3,395). Drivers whose blood alcohol level is 0.2 percent or higher face the heaviest penalty — imprisonment of up to five years, or a fine of 20 million won.
In cases of drunk driving resulting in death, the offender can be sentenced to indefinite imprisonment based on a 2018 law, which was passed after a 22-year old active duty soldier on vacation was killed by a drunk driver in a BMW in Busan in September that year.
Among a pool of 14,482 randomly selected DUI verdicts issued between 2016 and 2023, 12,753 cases were found to have received suspended sentences, accounting for 88 percent, according to a 2023 academic article from the Korean Criminological Review. Only 12 percent were subject to actual punishment, such as fines or imprisonment.
Such rulings appeared to have shaped public opinion that the Korean legal system is overly lenient to DUI offenders, rendering legal provisions ineffective and unsubstantial — the same point that a bereaved family member of the Japanese victim recently expressed publicly.
The drunk driver in that case has been indicted on DUI charges and causing death and injury due to dangerous driving, according to the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes.
In another case, a four-time offender who eventually killed a pedestrian on a crossing in August 2019 received a suspended sentence in a trial the following year.
In June last year, a 50-year-old drunk driver drove 159 kilometers (98 miles) per hour on a road with a speed limit of 50 kilometers per hour in North Jeolla and killed another 19-year-old driver. The court sentenced the offender to six years in prison and fined them one million won.
Even though the law technically allows a life sentence, the top court's nonbinding recommendation effectively bars judges from handing down harsh penalties.
Why is drunk-driving so prevalent?
Last year alone, 23,622 drunk drivers were found to be at least third-time offenders, according to the National Police Agency.
Korea's repeat DUI offense rate is relatively higher than those of other countries.
A 2020 report citing data from Britain's Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency said that 17 percent of drink-driving offenses had been committed by reoffenders since 2010. In addition, the French government reported that their drunk driving recidivism rate was 33.4 percent in 2022.
Prof. Kim Jung-gyu from Honam University's department of police administration told the Korea JoongAng Daily that drinking is considered a occasion for professional networking that helps build bonds in Korean workplaces.
“Heavy drinkers are occasionally considered competent,” Kim said. “Such tolerant views [regarding drinking culture] consequently affects people's decisions to drive after drinking. Besides legal punishment, social penalties are also insufficient.”
Incumbent Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin had his license canceled after he was arrested for a DUI offense in October 2003. His blood intoxication level was 0.187 percent. He was later fined 2 million won.
Yoon Jae-moon, an actor who starred in “Okja” (2017), was convicted of drunk driving three times: in 2010, 2013 and 2016. Yet, he still appears on stage and TV screens. Kim Ho-joong, a trot singer who is now serving a 30-month jail sentence on charges of crashing into a taxi while driving under the influence of alcohol and trying to make his staffer take responsibility last year, is currently under review for a Christmas special pardon.
Lee Yong-chan, a pitcher for the Doosan Bears, committed a hit-and-run accident while driving under the influence in September 2010. Although police pressed charges against Lee, he did not receive a criminal penalty as his team settled with the victim. Lee was benched until the end of the 2010 season and returned to the field in April 2011.
How can Korea fix this?
As awareness of the harm caused by drunk driving grows, the Korean public and legislature have called for stricter punishment against DUI offenders.
In December 2022, then-lawmaker Lee Sang-heon of the liberal Democratic Party proposed a bill mandating drunk drivers use special license plates with identification marks for a period of two years after their conviction. The measure was intended to differentiate cars owned by DUI offenders and help other drivers and pedestrians take safety precautions when those vehicles are spotted.
However, the bill expired when the 21st National Assembly closed last year.
Under the Criminal Act, those who commit murder can face the death penalty, indefinite imprisonment or a minimum of five years in prison.
Rep. Kim's suggestion also failed to pass the Assembly.
However, not all attempts to bring stronger regulations have been thwarted.
If the breathalyzer detects a blood alcohol level of 0.03 percent or higher, the vehicle will not start. Failure to install the device would result in license revocation and up to one year in prison or a fine of up to 3 million won.
“Rather than expecting drivers to make proper decisions by themselves, law enforcement authorities should implement strict control measures — both technologically and policy-wise,” Kim said.
In turn, law enforcement, especially ahead of the year-end season when social gatherings become frequent, have implemented special DUI crackdowns since last week. Every Friday through Jan. 31 of next year, police are due to run breathalyzer tests on roads nationwide. Local police agencies will conduct the crackdowns at least twice a week, including morning rush-hour and mid-day post-lunch checks, to prevent driving while under the influence.
In the meantime, several options for inebriated people to return home safely exist in the Seoul metropolitan area, such as relatively affordable substitute driver services, late-night buses and taxis. Or, if none of those options are available, drinkers will then have to wait until subways resume service at around 5:30 a.m.
An official from the National Police Agency stressed that drivers under the influence of alcohol will face severe punishment, such as vehicle confiscation and driver's license cancellation, along with criminal penalties.
The official encouraged people "not drive under the influence of alcohol after getting caught up in the spirit of the holiday season."
BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)