Gov't cracks down as AI 'doctor' ads flood internet
Published: 10 Dec. 2025, 16:22
They’re all over the internet: polished “experts” who appear on video to recommend health products and supplements. But when one parent realized that the soft-spoken “pediatrician” in a clip shared by a family member had been generated by AI, the moment captured a broader fear now pushing the government to act.
"My parents sent me a link asking what I thought about this nutritional supplement for their grandchild, and when I looked closely, the person introduced as a pediatric specialist turned out to be an AI-generated fake doctor," the parent said.
A few days later, they tried to file a report, “but when I clicked the purchase link, the site had already disappeared," they said.
Officials say cases like this are multiplying, particularly among older people, as AI-generated impersonations of doctors, public figures and experts spread quickly on platforms such as YouTube and Facebook.
On Wednesday, the government announced new measures to counter what it describes as growing market disruption caused by AI-fueled false and exaggerated advertising. The plan, unveiled at a state policy meeting chaired by Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, introduces mandatory labeling for AI-generated content, faster procedures for blocking illegitimate ads and stronger penalties for violations.
Mandatory AI labeling, faster removal
The Korea Media and Communications Commission (KMCC) plans to introduce an AI-generated content labeling system that requires anyone who posts AI-made photos or videos to clearly indicate that the material was created with AI tools. They will be prohibited from altering or removing the label. Digital platform operators will also have to ensure that uploaders comply.
The Ministry of Science and ICT will issue detailed guidelines for AI service providers, as required by the AI Basic Act set to take effect in January.
To curb ads already circulating, the KMCC and the Korea Communications Standards Commission (KCSC) will expand written review requirements to product categories where AI-driven deception appears most frequently: food, drugs, cosmetics, over-the-counter drugs and medical devices. Regulators expect to review and block flagged ads within 24 hours of receiving a request.
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety will also broaden its fast-track review system, originally designed for narcotics, to cover these categories and shorten the time required to place cases on the agenda.
Authorities will revise rules so the KMCC can issue temporary corrective orders in urgent cases, enabling platforms to take down problematic content before a full review. The government said it will also push platforms to strengthen their own self-regulatory systems.
Stronger penalties
The Fair Trade Commission and the Food Ministry will clarify how to determine whether AI-generated endorsements violate existing laws. If an AI "expert" recommends a product without stating that it is a virtual human, the ad will be categorized as a deceptive display. If an AI doctor or specialist recommends foods or drugs, regulators will consider it an ad that misleads consumers.
The government also plans stricter punishment. It will introduce punitive damages of up to five times the assessed harm for distributing false or fabricated information and significantly raise fines for false and exaggerated advertising. The Food Ministry and the Korea Consumer Agency will expand monitoring and enforcement.
Ministries and agencies plan to roll out the measures through legal revisions starting as early as the first quarter of next year, with additional steps scheduled for the second half of 2026.
Prime Minister Kim said the government would “establish market order fit for the AI era.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY YU SUNG-KUK [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
