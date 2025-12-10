Korean man allegedly pours boiling water on Thai girlfriend's face so 'she wouldn't be able to leave him'
Published: 10 Dec. 2025, 17:29 Updated: 10 Dec. 2025, 18:25
A Korean man allegedly poured boiling water on the face of his Thai girlfriend “so that she wouldn't be able to leave him,” according to an online post uploaded by the woman.
According to Thai news outlet Thaiger and other local media on Thursday, the woman joined a Facebook group for Thai nationals residing in Korea a day earlier to ask if anyone could translate for her for free. She explained that she had been assaulted by her Korean boyfriend and needed assistance to pursue legal action.
According to her account, the boyfriend poured boiling water on her face while she was sleeping. He later apologized and took her to the hospital. The woman said she was frightened and angry but had no choice but to follow him because she could not afford to pay for treatment herself.
The man reportedly told her he “wanted to make her look unattractive so she wouldn’t leave him for another man.” He begged for forgiveness and asked her not to end the relationship.
The woman, however, said she no longer wanted any contact with him and has asked that all communication go through a lawyer or the police. Photos shared by the woman show her face wrapped in bandages, with only her eyes and mouth visible.
She is currently hospitalized in Seoul. A volunteer interpreter has said they will support her until the case is resolved. The woman has also received legal counsel and is cooperating with a police investigation.
As the case gained attention, some online commenters speculated that the woman may be staying in Korea illegally. However, her aide clarified that she holds a valid Korea Electronic Travel Authorization and is in the country legally.
