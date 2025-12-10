 Korea's chief test administrator resigns over difficulty level of CSAT's English section
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Korea's chief test administrator resigns over difficulty level of CSAT's English section

Published: 10 Dec. 2025, 12:03
Oh Seung-geol, then-director of the Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation, delivers an overview of the scoring results for the 2026 College Scholastic Ability Test during a briefing at the Ministry of Education’s press room at the government complex in Sejong on Dec. 4. [YONHAP]

Oh Seung-geol, then-director of the Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation, delivers an overview of the scoring results for the 2026 College Scholastic Ability Test during a briefing at the Ministry of Education’s press room at the government complex in Sejong on Dec. 4. [YONHAP]

 
Korea’s chief test administrator resigned on Wednesday after universities and educators criticized the English section on this year’s national college entrance exam for being more difficult than recent years.
 
The Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation (KICE) said its director, Oh Seung-geol, stepped down after taking responsibility for the English section of the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) for the 2026 academic year, which produced the lowest share of top scores since the exam adopted absolute grading in 2018.
 

Related Article

 
“Director Oh takes heavy responsibility for not aligning the English section with the intent of absolute grading, which caused concern for students and parents and created confusion in the admissions process," KICE said in a statement.
 
The test-making body said it would review the full question-setting process and prepare changes to ensure more stable exam development.
 
Only 3.11 percent of test-takers earned the highest grade in English in the Nov. 13 exam. The figure fell below the top-grade share in subjects assessed by relative grading, where the top 4 percent of students receive the highest mark, drawing criticism that KICE failed to manage difficulty levels.
 
The Ministry of Education said it will carry out a detailed investigation this month into how the CSAT questions were developed and reviewed, and will respond based on its findings.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
tags korea csat education

More in Social Affairs

Korea's chief test administrator resigns over difficulty level of CSAT's English section

Park Na-rae's managers dispute claims of resolution

Police investigate bomb threats sent to two Incheon high schools

Man arrested for allegedly setting fire at National Assembly

Dangerous streets: High drunk driving rates, lax penalties a public safety issue

Related Stories

'Medical school is now out of reach': Students dropping out over new grade scale

Ticked-off parents plan to protest

Identity verification glitch disrupts CSAT process in Gyeonggi

Gov't announces major overhaul to college entrance exam

Oddly similar test questions spark suspicions over CSAT
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)