Police investigate bomb threats sent to two Incheon high schools

Published: 10 Dec. 2025, 09:52
The 119 emergency hotline logo on a firetruck [YONHAP]

 
Firefighters and police responded early Wednesday after threatening emails claimed explosives had been planted at two high schools in Incheon.
 
According to the Incheon Fire Department, the email came at around 12:34 a.m. on Wednesday, stating that bombs had been installed at two high schools located in Michuhol District and Namdong District.
 

Fire authorities immediately searched both campuses but found no explosives or anything out of the ordinary.
 
The threatening email did not include sender information or an identifiable email address, making it impossible to determine who sent it, officials said.
 
Police have taken over the case from fire authorities and are investigating the origin of the email and whether it posed any real threat.
 
“A threat email was received in the middle of the night, so no evacuation measures were carried out,” a police official said, adding that investigators will analyze the email in detail.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
