 Police launch special unit to probe Unification Church's alleged bribery of DP lawmakers
Published: 10 Dec. 2025, 19:38 Updated: 10 Dec. 2025, 20:15
Yoon Young-ho, the former head of the Unification Church’s global headquarters, appears at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on July 30 for a pretrial detention hearing. [NEWS1]

The National Police Agency on Wednesday established a special investigation unit to probe bribery allegations involving liberal Democratic Party (DP) lawmakers and the Unification Church.
 
The police’s move came several hours after President Lee Jae Myung ordered a “stern” investigation into the church and politicians, regardless of their affiliations.
 
The police’s National Office of Investigation said it launched an investigation immediately after receiving records from a special counsel probe team led by Min Joong-ki that is investigating collusion between former first lady Kim Keon Hee and the church.
 
Yoon Young-ho, a former senior official of the Unification Church's global headquarters, reportedly confessed to investigators that the church had delivered large sums of money to lawmakers. The church allegedly offered over tens of millions of won worth of financial support to DP politicians as well as conservative People Power Party politicians between 2018 and 2020.
 
At a hearing at Seoul Central District Court on Wednesday, Yoon remained silent about the identities of DP-aligned politicians accused of receiving bribes from his church. The special counsel team sought a four-year sentence against Yoon. 
 
As the statute of limitations under the Political Funds Act is seven years — meaning a 2018 case becomes unpunishable by the end of this year — the police said they launched the investigation promptly.
 
Among the former DP lawmakers suspected of receiving bribes from the church are Oceans and Fisheries Minister Chun Jae-soo and Unification Minister Chung Dong-young. 
 
Unification Minister Chung said Wednesday he will issue a formal response on Thursday regarding allegations that he received cash and gifts from the Unification Church.
 
Chung briefly told reporters Wednesday afternoon that he would "clarify the basic facts tomorrow" and asked the public to "trust [his] character." He added that his explanation will turn out to be "insipid."

BY SEO JI-EUN, LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
