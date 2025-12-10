Remains of two Thai Korean War veterans to be buried at UN cemetery in Busan

The remains of two Thai veterans who fought in the 1950-53 Korean War will be laid to rest at a cemetery in the southeastern city of Busan, the Veterans Ministry said Wednesday.The remains of Manoch Pummaneekorn and Narong Kae Yeamniyom will be buried at the UN Memorial Cemetery in Busan, according to the ministry.A ceremony to mark the repatriation will take place on Thursday at Incheon International Airport, attended by Veterans Minister Kwon Oh-eul, the top Thai envoy to South Korea and the surviving family members.The remains will then be referred to Seoul National Cemetery before being moved to the Busan cemetery. A burial ceremony for the remains, hosted by the Thai Embassy in Seoul, is expected to take place on Friday afternoon.As a former petty officer of the Royal Thai Navy, Pummaneekorn took part in strike operations aboard a frigate during the war from October 1950 to July 1951.Yeamniyom, who served as an Army private at the time, participated in battles near the 38th parallel and operations involving the retreat of UN forces from North Korea in December 1950.Yonhap