 Remains of two Thai Korean War veterans to be buried at UN cemetery in Busan
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Remains of two Thai Korean War veterans to be buried at UN cemetery in Busan

Published: 10 Dec. 2025, 14:56
This photo shows a ceremony to commemorate the sacrifices of the UN troops who fought in the Korean War being held at the UN Memorial Cemetery in Busan on Nov. 11. [YONHAP]

This photo shows a ceremony to commemorate the sacrifices of the UN troops who fought in the Korean War being held at the UN Memorial Cemetery in Busan on Nov. 11. [YONHAP]

 
The remains of two Thai veterans who fought in the 1950-53 Korean War will be laid to rest at a cemetery in the southeastern city of Busan, the Veterans Ministry said Wednesday.
 
The remains of Manoch Pummaneekorn and Narong Kae Yeamniyom will be buried at the UN Memorial Cemetery in Busan, according to the ministry.
 

Related Article

A ceremony to mark the repatriation will take place on Thursday at Incheon International Airport, attended by Veterans Minister Kwon Oh-eul, the top Thai envoy to South Korea and the surviving family members.
 
The remains will then be referred to Seoul National Cemetery before being moved to the Busan cemetery. A burial ceremony for the remains, hosted by the Thai Embassy in Seoul, is expected to take place on Friday afternoon.
 
As a former petty officer of the Royal Thai Navy, Pummaneekorn took part in strike operations aboard a frigate during the war from October 1950 to July 1951.
 
Yeamniyom, who served as an Army private at the time, participated in battles near the 38th parallel and operations involving the retreat of UN forces from North Korea in December 1950.

Yonhap
tags thai veteran korean war busan

More in Social Affairs

Remains of two Thai Korean War veterans to be buried at UN cemetery in Busan

Ulsan man charged with murdering mother before attempting suicide

Actor Cho Jin-woong’s past sparks political clash as top court data reveals sharp rise in juvenile rulings

Korea's chief test administrator resigns over difficulty level of CSAT's English section

Park Na-rae's managers dispute claims of resolution

Related Stories

Final resting place

Former U.S. President Obama honors Korean, Vietnam War vets for Veterans Day

KLO members to finally receive compensation, but not much

Shoulder-to-shoulder

USFK commander honors Korean War veterans on Memorial Day
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)