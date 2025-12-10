Korea's chief test administrator resigns over difficulty level of CSAT's English section

Actor Cho Jin-woong’s past sparks political clash as top court data reveals sharp rise in juvenile rulings

Ulsan man charged with murdering mother before attempting suicide

Remains of two Thai Korean War veterans to be buried at UN cemetery in Busan

Related Stories

Murder-suicide attributed to Alzheimer's fatigue

Man who jumped from bridge after killing wife taken into custody

Murder-suicide at Paju hotel likely premeditated, police say

Police leaving all possibilities open in prominent Buddhist monk's death, despite suicide notes

1 in 3 young adults thought about suicide after leaving Korea's state care system, report finds