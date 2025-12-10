Ulsan man charged with murdering mother before attempting suicide
Published: 10 Dec. 2025, 13:47
A man has been arrested in Ulsan on charges of killing his mother, who was living with dementia, before attempting to take his own life.
The man was arrested Tuesday on charges of killing a lineal ascendant, according to the Ulsan Bukbu Police Precinct. He is accused of killing his mother at their home in Ulsan on Nov. 8.
Immediately after the alleged killing, he attempted to take his own life and suffered severe injuries. He underwent a month of inpatient treatment and was arrested by police after being discharged on Monday.
During questioning, he admitted to all allegations.
"I had decided to end my own life due to heavy debt and financial hardship, but I thought that my mother would suffer if she was left alone," he reportedly told police.
The man had been living with his mother and serving as her primary caregiver for a long period.
"We sought an arrest warrant due to the seriousness of the offense, and the court approved the request," said a police official. "The case will be sent to prosecutors once the investigation into possible premeditation is completed."
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
