Vultures in our midst

Published: 10 Dec. 2025, 19:48
Cinereous Vultures (Natural Monument No. 243-1) rest in a field near Hwapocheon Wetland Ecological Park in Hallim-myeon, Gimhae, South Gyeongsang, after feeding on Dec. 10. The park operates a vulture feeding zone every Wednesday and Saturday until late February to where visitors can feed the migratory birds from Mongolia. [NEWS1]

tags Natural Monuments vultures

