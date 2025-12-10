Vultures in our midst
Published: 10 Dec. 2025, 19:48
Cinereous Vultures (Natural Monument No. 243-1) rest in a field near Hwapocheon Wetland Ecological Park in Hallim-myeon, Gimhae, South Gyeongsang, after feeding on Dec. 10. The park operates a vulture feeding zone every Wednesday and Saturday until late February to where visitors can feed the migratory birds from Mongolia. [NEWS1]
Cinereous Vultures (Natural Monument No. 243-1) rest in a field near Hwapocheon Wetland Ecological Park in Hallim-myeon, Gimhae, South Gyeongsang, after feeding on Dec. 10. The park operates a vulture feeding zone every Wednesday and Saturday until late February to where visitors can feed the migratory birds from Mongolia. [NEWS1]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)