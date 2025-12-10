For the first time in 61 years

The National Assembly descended into turmoil after Speaker Woo Won-shik cut off a filibuster speech by People Power Party lawmaker Na Kyung-won, the first such interruption in 61 years. The opposition launched the filibuster to block a bill creating a dedicated tribunal for insurrection cases, while the Democratic Party accused the opposition of obstructing essential reforms. Critics argue the speaker should have allowed broader discretion, given the filibuster’s purpose of protecting minority voices. Both ruling and opposition blocs face backlash for ending the regular session in chaos. [PARK YONG-SEOK]