Tulip bulbs and Audrey Hepburn’s faith in tomorrow

Audrey Hepburn’s final work was not a film but a television series. “Gardens of the World” (1993), a seven-episode exploration of notable gardens, was filmed in the spring and summer of 1990. After Hepburn died on Jan. 20, 1993, the series began airing on Jan. 24 to coincide with her funeral. Her humanitarian work is well known, but her passion for gardening became widely recognized only through this series. She also left behind a line that resonated with many gardeners: “To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.”In recent days, my colleagues and I have been busy planting tulip, allium, camassia, and daffodil bulbs in Pyeongchang in Gangwon and Busan. People walking by often stop and stare with curiosity. “Are those onions?” they ask. Given that tulips, alliums, and daffodils resemble onions and garlic, it is a natural question for anyone seeing them for the first time.When we explain, “No, these are tulip bulbs,” another question follows almost immediately. “You plant those now? Not in spring?”Bulbs such as tulips, daffodils and alliums are among the first plants to sprout when the frozen earth begins to thaw in early spring. But for them to bloom, the bulbs must be planted now — after the leaves fall but before the ground freezes. What appears to be a harsh season for fragile bulbs is, in fact, essential. Without experiencing winter cold, they will not sense the arrival of spring and will fail to break through the soil.As we dig deep into the soft ground with a hand trowel, burying each bulb and covering it with soil, Hepburn’s words return to mind. We plant because we trust that spring will come. We trust that the bulbs will endure the winter and send up flowers despite the cold. Believing in their future is also a way of believing in our own.There is something steadying about this quiet ritual. Planting bulbs requires us to imagine a season we cannot yet see and to accept that growth depends on time spent underground, out of view. Hepburn understood that tending a garden is an act of faith, a gesture anchored in patience and hope.