Wednesday's fortune: Blood doesn't have to be thicker than water.

For most signs, today is all about family. And family doesn't have to mean blood but can be the kind forged by platonic or romantic love, shared experiences and more. For signs who are encouraged to do the opposite and enjoy some alone time, remember to stay hydrated. Maybe with a nice, warm cup of tea, given the weather. Here is your fortune for Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025.: Financial outlook for the day: Wellness and vitality forecast❤️: Relationships, emotions and encounters: Beneficial orientations and energies🐭 Rat (1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Good | 🧭 North🔹 Blood ties prove stronger than anything else🔹 A spouse offers greater comfort than filial piety🔹 Love transcends age — follow your heart🔹 Your partner becomes your greatest supporter🔹 Married couples may plan for a new child🔹 Dive deeply into both work and love🐮 Ox (1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 West🔹 The more family you have, the stronger your joy🔹 Harmony at home is the root of all happiness🔹 Do your best — fortune follows effort🔹 Leadership shines, and goals come within reach🔹 Support comes from above and below🔹 Your image and reputation improve🐯 Tiger (1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South🔹 Promise shows early — talent is clear🔹 Any path you choose leads to success🔹 Balance both principles and gains🔹 Hard work will not betray you🔹 Opportunities arise to demonstrate your skills🔹 Stay active with optimism and confidence🐰 Rabbit (1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East🔹 One is good, two is better and three is best🔹 People and resources multiply your strength🔹 Communication flows smoothly🔹 Tasks fall into their right places naturally🔹 Social connections expand in a positive way🔹 A lively, energetic day unfolds🐲 Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 South🔹 News from relatives may arrive🔹 Age brings dignity — carry it well🔹 Create small side projects or additional income🔹 Neither loss nor gain — a neutral day🔹 Complete tasks ahead of others🔹 Skill and effort are the only real shortcuts🐍 Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 West🔹 Water the trees that will grow🔹 There is always more to learn🔹 “Late” may actually be perfect timing🔹 Catch the golden moment when it appears🔹 Better to do something than nothing🔹 Don’t waste time — use the hours wisely🐴 Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 East🔹 Favor fruits rich in moisture🔹 Avoid thinking “only I can do this”🔹 Put agreements in writing, not just words🔹 Aim for realistic, ability-matched goals🔹 Giving brings greater ease than receiving🔹 A productive day for studying🐑 Sheep (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 North🔹 Sip warm tea or water often🔹 Relax your body with a warm bath🔹 Avoid exaggerated claims or vague promises🔹 Shelter yourself from sudden difficulties🔹 If you can’t avoid it, embrace it lightly🔹 Enjoy peaceful solitude🐵 Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North🔹 Stay youthful and connect across generations🔹 Gains outweigh losses today🔹 Don’t refuse — accept and make it yours🔹 The body may tire, but the heart stays light🔹 You may receive food or social invitations🔹 Move with confidence and enthusiasm🐔 Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 South🔹 Aim for both the grain and egg — maximize gains🔹 Joy and laughter may fill your day🔹 Long-awaited news may arrive🔹 Vision sharpens, and hope intensifies🔹 A day for doing what you truly enjoy🔹 Today, you take center stage🐶 Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 South🔹 Learn from TV, books or news🔹 Don’t resist the passage of time🔹 There is no perfect answer in life🔹 True strength comes from conquering yourself🔹 Don’t be ruled by emotion🔹 Avoid social plans today🐷 Pig (1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Acceptance | 🧭 West🔹 Warm, comforting soup-based meals suit you🔹 Praise lifts spirits — give it generously🔹 Afternoon luck outshines morning🔹 Take perspective from the other side🔹 Delegate rather than do everything yourself🔹 Spend time in quiet self-reflection