'An amazing 10 years': Son Heung-min emotional as Spurs fans say goodbye in London
Published: 10 Dec. 2025, 10:39
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium erupted Tuesday as Son Heung-min walked onto the pitch ahead of Spurs’ UEFA Champions League match against Slavia Prague. Wearing a gray trench coat and a black scarf, Son soaked in a reception he last experienced four months ago before leaving for Los Angeles FC.
Fans roared when he stepped onto the grass. Son took the microphone and delivered a message to supporters who had filled the ground for his homecoming.
“It’s Sonny here,” Son said into the mic after taking a few moments to steady himself, as the crowd kept cheering.
"I hope you guys don't forget me here," he said, his voice cracking.
"It's been an amazing 10 years, guys. It's been an incredible 10 years. I just want to say thank you. I will be always Spurs, and I will always be with you."
Applause rose from every stand as he paused for a breath.
"This will always be my home. I will never forget you."
“Come visit me in LA anytime you want. I love you all,” he said, before finishing with “Come on you Spurs!” as the crowd erupted into chants of “Sonny.”
Club legend Ledley King then presented Son with a golden cockerel trophy, the club emblem rendered in gold. Midfielder James Maddison, still recovering from injury, made a surprise appearance and embraced his former teammate.
One fan held up a sign that read “Welcome Back Home Sonny.” Son’s eyes welled at the welcome. He later took a seat in the VIP section and watched Spurs secure a 3–0 win.
For Tottenham supporters, the night belonged to Son.
Son spent a decade in North London from 2015 to 2025, winning the Premier League Golden Boot in 2022 and the Europa League title in 2025. His final appearance for Spurs came in August during a preseason match against Newcastle in Seoul, after which he completed a move to LAFC. He had long hoped to say a proper farewell to Tottenham fans. Once LAFC finished its season, he accepted the Tottenham’s invitation and returned to London for a visit.
Before kickoff, Son attended the unveiling of a mural on Tottenham High Road, just outside the stadium. The Tottenham-commissioned piece, created by MurWalls — the artist group behind the Ledley King and Harry Kane murals — depicts Son’s trademark "camera click" celebration and the moment he lifted the Europa League trophy.
He said it captured everything he loves: "Even the letter, the celebration, the trophy, the Korean flag, the number [...] all the details."
"It's kind of crazy. [...] It's a special feeling."
Son posed in front of the mural with the same celebration and added his signature.
"I hope people remember me as a good human being and as a good player. I hope the legacy doesn't go away and stay with forever Spurs."
"I just want to say thank you for the amazing 10 years that I will never ever forget. I also hope it stays in your mind. Thank you guys [for making] me a special player and a special person," he said.
Former teammate Gareth Bale delivered a video message ahead of Son's exit.
"Not many players get to bow out with their last game for their club with a trophy," he said. "You are a living legend here."
"You deserve all the plaudits you get and good luck with my old club, LAFC, and hopefully you can bring home the title there as well."
The Premier League posted a tribute on X, saying, “A hero’s welcome for Son Heung-min."
Son’s farewell stood in stark contrast to the situation facing Mohamed Salah, his fellow 2022 Premier League Golden Boot winner. The Liverpool forward, now 33, signed a new contract this year but recently lost his place in the side under manager Arne Slot.
After starting three straight matches on the bench, he said he has been "thrown under the bus" by the club and suggested the team’s poor form had turned him into a scapegoat.
