Left-footer Lee Tae-seok on right track with Korean team thanks to European experience
Published: 10 Dec. 2025, 14:55
Lee Tae-seok, 23, currently playing for Austria Wien, has quickly established himself as one of the most reliable defenders on the Korean national football team.
Just a year ago, he was a relative newcomer, having only recently earned his first call-up to the senior national team. His debut came in November 2024 during an Asian qualifier for the North and Central American World Cup against Kuwait. Since then, he has steadily climbed the ranks with a clear goal in mind: to become a fixture in the national squad and ultimately play on football’s biggest stage.
This year, Lee has been the most consistent left-back under head coach Hong Myung-bo. He appeared in 12 of Korea’s 13 international matches, earning praise for his solid defensive performances. He also scored his first international goal in a 1-0 win over Ghana on Nov. 18 at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Mapo District, western Seoul, converting a header from a Lee Kang-in assist.
Lee Tae-seok attributes his rapid development to his European experience. After playing for the Pohang Steelers in Korea’s K League 1, he transferred to Austria Wien in August. There, he focused on maximizing his strengths and improving his weaknesses. Known for his precise left-footed crosses and set pieces, he quickly claimed both the starting left-back position and duties as the team’s primary free-kick taker — a rare achievement for a newcomer in European football.
On Sunday, Lee showcased his value once again by scoring a free-kick goal in Austria Wien's Bundesliga match against Wolfsberger AC, marking his second goal of the season and highlighting his growing reputation as a goal-scoring defender.
When asked whether his kicking technique might already surpass that of his father Lee Eul-yong, who was also formerly a professional player, he replied with a smile, “Not yet, but I’m getting there.”
Off the pitch, Lee is equally focused. Knowing that German is the primary language in Vienna, he left Korea with a stack of German textbooks, determined to communicate effectively with teammates.
His father, who also played in Europe during his career, commented, “He could get by with English, but he’s learning German so he can communicate more quickly and precisely on the pitch. It’s something I didn’t think of when I played abroad. It shows how much the game has evolved, and how seriously he’s taking it.”
Reflecting on his journey, Lee said, “Things I only dreamed of last year have come true this year — transferring to Europe and playing regularly for the national team. My next goal is to represent Korea at the World Cup. I’ll keep pushing myself in the year ahead.”
Lee has already earned comparisons to some of Korea’s legendary left-footed players, but he’s carving out a path entirely his own — both in Europe and on the international stage.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PIH JU-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)