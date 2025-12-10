 Where exactly is the Son Heung-min mural?
Published: 10 Dec. 2025, 13:25
Fans look at a mural of former Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min outside the stadium ahead of a UEFA Champions League match between Tottenham and Slavia Praha in London on Dec. 9. [EPA/YONHAP]

The official Son Heung-min mural was unveiled in north London on Tuesday, adding the Korean superstar to the small pantheon of Spurs’ legends that will exist for time immemorial on the walls of local Tottenham businesses.
 
But if brick-and-mortar effigies are your cup of tea and wandering aimlessly around the streets of Tottenham is not, the one burning question is: Where exactly is the Son Heung-min mural?
 

Related Article

 
The answer is actually incredibly simple, as Son has somehow managed to leapfrog fellow muralites Harry Kane and Ledley King to claim some prime real estate on Tottenham High Road.
 
Coming from the south, having arrived in Tottenham via Bruce Grove or Seven Sisters stations or on a local bus, Son is actually located just past Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, on the wall of the 3 Points Cafe, and just across the road from The Bricklayers Arms pub.
 
That puts Son directly on Tottenham High Road and even visible from outside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as well as directly in the line of sight of anybody coming down White Hart Lane from White Hart Lane Station.
 
Kane, meanwhile, lives on the side of the Brown Eagle pub directly across the road from the stadium. Tucked slightly down Whitehall Street, Kane isn’t visible to fans walking north from Seven Sisters, but is easily visible from the stadium.
 
Ledley King, a Spurs’ legend of the early 2000s and another former captain, also has a home on the walls of Tottenham High Road, although his is further south on the grounds of the community sports center.
 
The Son mural was unveiled on Tuesday, when the former club captain returned to Tottenham to officially say goodbye. He moved to Los Angeles FC in the summer after a decade with the North London club.
 
This isn’t Son’s first brush with a north London wall. He is already the subject of a mural on Stoneleigh Road, a residential street across from Bruce Grove Station. That mural, which captures Son in his classic photo celebration, was painted in 2022 and appears to still be in place.

BY JIM BULLEY [[email protected]]
