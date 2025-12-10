 Three Korean players earn LPGA cards for 2026
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Golf

print dictionary print

Three Korean players earn LPGA cards for 2026

Published: 10 Dec. 2025, 13:59
Joo Soo-bin hits her tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the CPKC Women's Open 2025 at Mississauga Golf and Country Club in Mississauga, Canada, on Aug. 22. [GETTY IMAGES/YONHAP]

Joo Soo-bin hits her tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the CPKC Women's Open 2025 at Mississauga Golf and Country Club in Mississauga, Canada, on Aug. 22. [GETTY IMAGES/YONHAP]

 
Three Korean golfers have earned their LPGA membership for the 2026 season through the annual qualifying tournament, with two returning to the top women's golf circuit and one set for her debut.
 
Joo Soo-bin finished solo second as the top Korean at the LPGA Q-Series at Magnolia Grove in Mobile, Alabama, on Tuesday, with the final stage having been cut from 90 holes to 72 holes due to inclement weather conditions over the past several days.
 

Related Article

 
With the top 25 and ties earning their LPGA cards, Joo secured her return to the tour with plenty of room to spare after finishing at 12-under 274. She started out 73-71 and finished with 64-66, going bogey-free in the final round.
 
Joo first joined the LPGA Tour in 2023. She has yet to win there, with a sixth-place finish at the 2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic remaining her career-best performance.
 
Juniper Jang and Lee Dong-eun tied for seventh to join Joo on the LPGA Tour. Jang shot a 67 in the final round, and Lee carded a 72. They finished at 10-under 276.
 
Jang has made 44 starts on the LPGA Tour since 2023 and has three career top-10s with no victory.
 
Lee has been on the Korea LPGA (KLPGA) Tour since turning pro in May 2023. She claimed a major title, the Korea Women's Open Golf Championship, as her maiden KLPGA title in June.
 
With eight players tying for 24th, the cut line was five-under.
 
Among Korean players, Bang Shin-sil, a three-time KLPGA winner, came the closest after finishing at two-under. Lee Jeong-eun, the 2019 LPGA Rookie of the Year, was tied for 19th place at four-under but finished in a tie for 45th after carding a 76 — her worst round at the final stage.

Yonhap
tags korea lpga golf klpga

More in Golf

Three Korean players earn LPGA cards for 2026

Long hitter Lee Dong-eun rises to second place in LPGA qualifier, with three more rounds to go

Korean tour stars, ex-major champion set to compete for LPGA membership

Almost a decade later, Seong Eun-jeong gets once-promising career back on track with KLPGA Tour card

Jeeno Thitikul's choice as a child brings joy and promise to women’s golf today

Related Stories

Choi Na-yeon took a tough path to the top, then she learned to live with herself

Lee So-mi leads first round at LPGA season finale in Florida

Korean veteran looking to defend LPGA major title in Texas

Korean players look to end LPGA major drought in France

Lone 2026 LPGA Tour event in Korea to return to Pine Beach, South Jeolla
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)