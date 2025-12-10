Trump says North Korea has 'stronger' border than U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday touted his administration's border security and immigration policy, noting that there is one country with a stronger border than the United States: North Korea.Trump made the remarks in a speech on the U.S. economy in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, during which he underlined progress in his administration's border security efforts, which he said have led to “zero illegal aliens” entering the United States for seven months in a row.“North Korea, I think, has a stronger border,” he said, adding, “North Korea has seven walls of wire, and each of them has a million volts of electricity going through. So if you get over one, you're dead for the next one. If you get over one, you are in very bad shape. If you get over two, you've set a record.”He also expressed his appreciation to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for the military's efforts to help secure the country's border.Since taking office in January, the Trump administration has been strict on border security and immigration policies on the grounds that it would protect U.S. jobs and national security.Yonhap