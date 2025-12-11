 Exports up 17.3% during first 10 days of December on strong chip sales
Published: 11 Dec. 2025, 12:30
Export cargoes are stacked up at the Pyeongtaek Port in Gyeonggi on Dec. 1. [YONHAP]

Korea's exports jumped 17.3 percent from a year earlier in the first 10 days of December, bolstered by robust global demand for semiconductors and an increase in working days, data showed Thursday.
 
Outbound shipments reached $20.58 billion in the Dec. 1 to 10 period, compared with $17.54 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
 

It marked the largest figure ever for any 10-day period.
 
Average daily exports climbed 3.5 percent on-year to $2.42 billion, according to the customs office. The number of working days during the period came to 8.5 days, compared with 7.5 days a year earlier.
 
Imports rose 8 percent on year to $20.65 billion over the period, resulting in a trade deficit of $70 million, the data showed.
 
Strong demand for semiconductors led the rise in overall exports.
 
Chip shipments spiked 45.9 percent from a year earlier to $5.27 billion. Semiconductor exports accounted for 25.6 percent of the country's total exports during the 10-day period, up 5 percentage points from a year earlier.
 
Exports of petrochemical products advanced 23.1 percent on-year to $1.51 billion, while steel exports edged up 1.9 percent to $1.19 billion.
 
But automobile exports shed 5.7 percent on year to $1.36 billion, and vessel shipments tumbled 47.7 percent to $567 million.
 
Containers are stacked at Pyeongtaek Port in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi on Nov. 14. [YONHAP]

By destination, exports to China, Korea's top trading partner, increased 12.9 percent to $4.23 billion.
 
But exports to the United States fell 3.2 percent on year to $3.57 billion amid Washington's new tariff measures.
 
Shipments to Vietnam soared 35.8 percent to $2.13 billion, and those to the European Union gained 2.6 percent to $1.59 billion.
 
In November, exports increased 8.4 percent from a year earlier to $61.04 billion, the highest for any November, driven by strong demand for semiconductors.
 
Accumulated exports in the January to November period reached $640.2 billion, a record high for the cited period, raising expectations that the country's annual exports will surpass the $700 billion mark for the first time in its history this year.

Yonhap
