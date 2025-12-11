Shipping sector sales surpass 250 trillion won in 2024 on increased cargo, transport fees

Korea's shipping sales rose above 250 trillion won ($171.1 billion) last year, mainly due to higher cargo shipping rates, data showed Thursday.Sales of the industry, including both logistics and transportation, tentatively came to 254.7 trillion won in 2024, up 12.4 percent from the previous year, according to the data from the Ministry of Data and Statistics.Sales of the maritime shipping segment jumped 17.7 percent on-year to 52 trillion won, the agency said.The air shipping sector's sales advanced 13.5 percent to 33 trillion won, and the land-based shipping sector's sales rose 10 percent to 97.5 trillion won.The storage and delivery sector saw an 11.5 percent on-year increase to 72.2 trillion won.Korea had 61,000 registered shipping companies as of the end of 2024, down 0.4 percent from the previous year. Their combined work force increased 11.4 percent on-year to 1.54 million, according to the data.Yonhap