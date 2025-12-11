 Trade minister raises concerns over Canada's steel industry safeguard plan
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Trade minister raises concerns over Canada's steel industry safeguard plan

Published: 11 Dec. 2025, 13:43
Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo, right, speaks at a meeting with his Canadian counterpart, Maninder Sidhu, at the Republic of South Africa on Oct. 11, in this photo provided by Yeo's office. [MINISTRY OF TRADE, INDUSTRY AND RESOURCES]

Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo, right, speaks at a meeting with his Canadian counterpart, Maninder Sidhu, at the Republic of South Africa on Oct. 11, in this photo provided by Yeo's office. [MINISTRY OF TRADE, INDUSTRY AND RESOURCES]

 
Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo held talks with his Canadian counterpart on Thursday to deliver concerns over Ottawa's plan to implement stronger safeguard measures for its steel industry, which could affect exports of Korean products, officials said.
 
In a virtual meeting with Canadian Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu, Yeo expressed "grave" concerns over Canada's decision to implement such measures starting on Dec. 26 and asked for favorable treatment for Korean steel products, considering the countries' longstanding trade ties, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.
 

Related Article

Canada recently announced its plan to reduce the current tariff rate quotas (TRQs) for steel imports to protect its steel industry amid global oversupply.
 
Under the plan, Canada's steel TRQs for countries with an FTA, including Korea, will be decreased from 100 percent to 75 percent of 2024 levels.
 
The ministry said Yeo has pointed out that Canada's steel TRQs violate the free trade system under the World Trade Organization and infringe on the FTA between the two countries.
 

Yonhap
tags korea canada steel trade tariffs

More in Economy

Trade minister raises concerns over Canada's steel industry safeguard plan

Trade minister calls for expanded ties with Japan in supply chains, advanced industries

Exports up 17.3% during first 10 days of December on strong chip sales

U.S. Fed cuts key interest rate for 3rd straight time amid economic uncertainties

Ramyeon 'round the world

Related Stories

Trump says he's ending trade talks with Canada over TV ads

Gov't holds meeting with exporters to share outcome of trade talks with U.S.

Posco, Hyundai Steel Q1 performance slump on Trump tariffs with rocky Q2 ahead

Korea trade envoy says Samsung, SK Hynix will not be subject to 100% U.S. tariffs on chips

Canadian industry likely harmed by dumped steel strapping from China, three others, tribunal finds
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)