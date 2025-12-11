 Kospi falls for 3rd day after Fed's rate cut
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi falls for 3rd day after Fed's rate cut

Published: 11 Dec. 2025, 17:18
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi closing at 4,110.62 points on Dec. 11, down 24.38 points, or 0.59 percent, from the previous trading session. [YONHAP]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi closing at 4,110.62 points on Dec. 11, down 24.38 points, or 0.59 percent, from the previous trading session. [YONHAP]

 
Seoul shares closed lower Thursday as investors were divided over the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest rate-setting meeting. The won weakened against the dollar.
 
After choppy trading, the benchmark Kospi fell 24.38 points, or 0.59 percent, to close at 4,110.62.
 

Related Article

Trade volume was high at 534 million shares worth 20 trillion won ($13.5 billion), with gainers outpacing losers 549 to 325.
 
Foreigners bought a net 346 billion won worth of local shares, and individuals scooped up a net 403 billion won. Institutions offloaded a net 771 billion won.
 
Following the two-day meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee decided to lower the key rate by 0.25 percentage point to the 3.5-3.75 percent range.
 
During a press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the rate adjustments since September have brought the central bank's monetary policy "within a broad range of estimates of its neutral value" and that it is "well positioned to wait and see how the economy evolves."
 
"With the Federal Reserve limiting its rate cut to just one next year, the market felt a sense of burden," said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.
 
Top cap Samsung Electronics fell 0.65 percent to 107,300 won, while LG Energy Solution added 1.02 percent to 446,000 won.
 
SK hynix sank 3.75 percent to 565,000 won after the Korea Exchange, the bourse operator, issued an investor warning for the stock following its recent sharp gains. Investors are banned from purchasing companies under the advisory through margin trading.
 
Builders gained ground, with Hyundai Engineering & Construction rising 2.51 percent to 73,600 won and GS Engineering & Construction increasing 1.97 percent to 19,630 won.
 
The local currency was quoted at 1,473 won against the greenback at 3:30 p.m., up 0.18 percent from the previous session's figure of 1,470.4.
 
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, ended lower. The yield on three-year Treasurys added 0.6 basis points to 3.1 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bonds gained 2.5 basis points to 3.361 percent.

Yonhap
tags kospi stocks shares market

More in Finance

Seoul to create sovereign wealth fund, special fund for export support: finance chief

Kospi falls for 3rd day after Fed's rate cut

Kospi opens higher on Fed rate cut

Exim Bank to inject $13.6 billion into AI sector over 5 years

Nonbank lending surges in Korea even as overall household loan growth slows

Related Stories

Kospi opens lower on tech, financial losses

Kospi closes higher as investors await key U.S. employment data release

Seoul shares close lower after profit-taking and Powell's comments

Seoul shares close nearly flat with mixed sector performance

Kospi finishes lower on profit taking, decline in defense stocks
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)