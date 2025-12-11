 Kospi opens higher on Fed rate cut
Kospi opens higher on Fed rate cut

Published: 11 Dec. 2025, 10:00
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Dec. 11. [YONHAP]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Dec. 11. [YONHAP]

 
Shares opened higher Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut its key rate by 0.25 percentage point in line with the market's expectations.
 
The Kospi added 32.68 points, or 0.79 percent, to 4,167.68 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Following the two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting, the U.S. central bank decided to lower the key rate to the 3.5-3.75 percent range.
 
The third reduction since September has put the gap between the key rates of Korea and the United States at up to 1.25 percentage points.
 
Top market cap Samsung Electronics moved up 2.22 percent, while SK hynix shed 0.17 percent. LG Energy Solution lost 0.91 percent.
 
Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor fell 1.6 percent, and Kia remained unchanged from the previous session.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,464.5 won against the greenback as of 9:15 a.m., down 0.4 percent from the previous session's close of 1,470.4 won.

Yonhap
