International students get a taste of tea, peace of mind with ‘Seomjin River Stay Project’
Published: 11 Dec. 2025, 10:54 Updated: 11 Dec. 2025, 11:15
The Hadong Wild Tea Museum in Hadong County, South Gyeongsang, welcomed 60 international students on Dec. 2, where they learned about traditional tea ceremonies, from greeting with both hands to serving guests.
The students were greeted with a 13-piece set, including a teapot, cups, a kettle and a strainer. Following the instructor’s guidance, they carefully brewed tea.
An student named Sheila, a junior at Yonsei University from the United States, said, “learning how to politely drink and serve tea made me realize how deep Korean history and culture are.”
The experience was part of a tour program organized by the South Jeolla Tourism Organization, the “Seomjin River Stay Signature Project,” which hosted international students from 26 countries currently attending school or preparing for employment after graduation in Korea.
The first stop of the two-day, one-night program took the group to Hwaeom Temple in Gurye County, South Jeolla. There, the students learned about the history of the thousand-year-old temple, tried traditional temple cuisine and engaged in a conversation about wild tea with one of the temples monks, Venerable Dukje.
The students found the conversation about tea to be the most enjoyable experience. When Venerable Dukje asked the group if they had anything on their minds, hands went up as the students took turns sharing their personal worries.
Phan Thi My Linh, a Yonsei graduate student from Vietnam, asked for advice, saying she struggles to calm herself when she feels upset or stressed. Venerable Dukje replied that in moments of stress, she should remind herself why she is here.
After the session, Linh said the monk’s words made her reflect, adding that she used to dwell on the past too much, but she decided after the session to focus on her future.
After the talk over tea, the students joined a traditional dessert tasting passed down by the generations of a family spanning 250 years. They then took part in a flower-pressing workshop and spent the night in a hanok (traditional Korean house) complex called Sangsanjae, where the students could enjoy the harmony of the traditional architecture and the surrounding forest.
A student from Kazakhstan named Typobamalika, who graduated from Ewha Womans University this year, said that lying in a room wamred by ondol (traditional floor heating) made her feel like her body was gently melting, adding that she enjoyed the floor heating so much that she wants to remove the bed in her dorm.
The Seomjin River experience, she said, even made her want to find a job in the quiet countryside.
After the tour, the students said the trip had been a healing experience and helped the forget the stress of studying and job-hunting. Sara Kang Jinjjarova, a graduate student at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies from the Czech Republic, said that getting away from the hustle and bustle of Seoul and experiencing traditional Korean culture in the countryside recharged her. She was already planning to return with a friend, she added.
An official from the South Jeolla Tourism Organization said, “Koreans usually just listen during tea talks with monks, but the foreign students actively participated without hesitation, which was surprising,” adding, “We plan to continue developing various Seomjin River stay–type tourism campaigns and launching new travel packages.”
BY JANG HAYOON [[email protected]]
What is “Promoted Content”?
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)