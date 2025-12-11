Police conduct third day of raids at Coupang as records and data collection continue
Published: 11 Dec. 2025, 12:18
Police launched a third consecutive day of raids on Coupang over a massive personal data leak of user information.
The cyber investigation division of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency resumed a raid operation at around 9:40 a.m. on Thursday at Coupang’s headquarters in Songpa District southern Seoul.
Police had already carried out 10-hour-long searches on both Tuesday and Wednesday. The police force had reportedly already anticipated dayslong searches due to the sheer volume of internal computer and systems data within Coupang.
Thursday’s raid was an extension of the investigation to secure additional materials that had not been obtained over the past two days.
The warrant also names a former employee of Chinese nationality as a possible suspect of the data leak. Investigators have obtained the IP addresses used in the breach and are tracing the suspect’s digital trail. They are also looking into whether Coupang’s internal customer data management systems had any technical vulnerabilities.
In addition, the police plan to use the materials obtained through the raid to comprehensively determine how the data was extracted and why the scale of the leak expanded so dramatically.
Coupang initially reported that about 4,500 users were affected, but the number of compromised accounts has since ballooned to 33.7 million.
