 Police conduct third day of raids at Coupang as records and data collection continue
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Police conduct third day of raids at Coupang as records and data collection continue

Published: 11 Dec. 2025, 12:18
Police officials are seen transporting material found during a raid on e-commerce giant Coupang's headquarters in Songpa District, southern Seoul on Dec. 9. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Police officials are seen transporting material found during a raid on e-commerce giant Coupang's headquarters in Songpa District, southern Seoul on Dec. 9. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
Police launched a third consecutive day of raids on Coupang over a massive personal data leak of user information.
 
The cyber investigation division of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency resumed a raid operation at around 9:40 a.m. on Thursday at Coupang’s headquarters in Songpa District southern Seoul.
 

Related Article

 
Police had already carried out 10-hour-long searches on both Tuesday and Wednesday. The police force had reportedly already anticipated dayslong searches due to the sheer volume of internal computer and systems data within Coupang.
 
Thursday’s raid was an extension of the investigation to secure additional materials that had not been obtained over the past two days.
 
The warrant also names a former employee of Chinese nationality as a possible suspect of the data leak. Investigators have obtained the IP addresses used in the breach and are tracing the suspect’s digital trail. They are also looking into whether Coupang’s internal customer data management systems had any technical vulnerabilities.
 
In addition, the police plan to use the materials obtained through the raid to comprehensively determine how the data was extracted and why the scale of the leak expanded so dramatically.
 
Coupang initially reported that about 4,500 users were affected, but the number of compromised accounts has since ballooned to 33.7 million.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
tags Korea Coupang raid police investigation leak

More in Industry

Samsung's Bespoke Steam robotic vacuum tops U.S. consumer evaluation

Police conduct third day of raids at Coupang as records and data collection continue

Duty-free shops bustling as Chinese tourists return, but halcyon days over, experts warn

AI-driven semiconductor supercycle fuels logistics boom

Gov't outlines 7 trillion won plan to build chip cluster as Korea races to become global AI powerhouse

Related Stories

Police seek removal of 'Korean accounts for sale' on Chinese e-commerce platform

Police in the middle of tracking down Coupang data leak suspect

Media commission investigates Coupang for difficult account deleting process

Assembly's ICT committee sets date for hearing on Coupang data leak

Coupang received email with threat to expose user data unless security improved: Police
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)