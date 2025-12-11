Samsung's Bespoke Steam robotic vacuum tops U.S. consumer evaluation

Samsung Electronics' Bespoke Steam vacuum cleaner ranked first in a recent U.S. consumer performance evaluation of robotic vacuum and mop products, industry sources said Thursday.The Korean tech giant's appliance topped a list of 14 robot vacuum and mop products reviewed by Consumer Reports, according to the sources.The product earned the highest overall score across 10 categories, including cleaning performance, mopping capability and user convenience.The Bespoke Steam was the only model to receive the top rating for mopping performance, they added.Samsung Electronics plans to unveil an upgraded robot vacuum cleaner at CES in Las Vegas in January.Yonhap