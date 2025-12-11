ChatGPT logs biggest user growth rate among smartphone apps in Korea in 2025

KakaoTalk's Friends tab restoration to roll out next week

Gov't cracks down as AI 'doctor' ads flood internet

Cybersecurity in 'turbulent transition period' as AI changes game, KAIST professor says

ChatGPT experiencing issues on Android devices, OpenAI says

Related Stories

OpenAI apologizes, offers compensation for 15-hour ChatGPT service outage

OpenAI to bring parental controls in ChatGPT after California teen's suicide

Google's corporate parent posts first-ever quarter with $100B in revenue in latest show of its power

OpenAI's ChatGPT back up after brief outage

Over 1 million Koreans currently using ChatGPT