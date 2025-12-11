ChatGPT experiencing issues on Android devices, OpenAI says
Published: 11 Dec. 2025, 08:57
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
OpenAI announced that its ChatGPT service is experiencing issues on Android devices.
On Thursday, the company’s OpenAI Status page displayed “increased errors on Android devices,” regarding 13 functions, including login, conversations, search, file uploads, research and image generation.
“Connector disconnections have been reduced, though a subset of customers may continue to see errors when accessing connectors,” the website read. “The underlying root cause has been identified and fixed. Our engineering team is continuing restoration efforts across the connector system; full stabilization will take additional time.”
OpenAI did not state the reason for the error.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON, SHIN MIN-HEE
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
