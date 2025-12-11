Filibuster meltdown exposes deep dysfunction in National Assembly (KOR)

The People Power Party (PPP) has sharply criticized National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik after a chaotic breakdown during a filibuster earlier this week. Floor leader Song Eon-seog said the party would pursue legal action over what he called Woo’s violation of parliamentary rules. Deputy Speaker Joo Ho-young, also a People Power Party member, called the episode “deeply shameful” for the Assembly leadership. The clash stemmed from the speaker’s decision on Dec. 9 to cut off a lawmaker’s microphone mid-filibuster, turning the final day of the regular session into yet another display of disorder in Korean politics.The confrontation began when the PPP launched a filibuster to block year-end passage of contentious bills, including legislation to establish a dedicated tribunal for insurrection cases. Tensions rose when Na Kyung-won exchanged remarks with the speaker, prompting Woo to declare her comments off-topic and forcefully switch off her microphone. It was the first time in 61 years that a presiding officer halted a filibuster speech in this way — since Speaker Lee Hyo-sang cut the microphone of then-lawmaker Kim Dae-jung in April 1964. When PPP lawmakers fitted Na with a wireless microphone, Woo and Democratic Party (DP) lawmakers protested, leading to repeated interruptions and restarts. Only a week earlier, the parties had congratulated themselves for meeting the legal deadline to pass next year’s budget. The regular session instead ended in chaos.Woo’s argument — that remarks during a filibuster must remain within the bounds of the legislative agenda — is valid in principle. But it is also widely understood that the opposition initiated the filibuster not to debate the franchise law amendment formally on the schedule, but to block the insurrection-tribunal bill. Given the filibuster’s intended purpose of protecting minority voices, some flexibility in interpreting relevance is reasonable. Since its revival through the 2012 parliamentary reform law, the filibuster has allowed broad leeway in speech. That is why PPP lawmakers cited DP precedents — such as a lawmaker reading aloud from a novel or Choo Mi-ae singing during a past filibuster — as justification for their outrage.Politics, at its core, is the art of compromise, yet little of that spirit is visible today. DP leader Jung Chung-rae on Dec. 10 again vowed to “root out the remnants of insurrection,” while the PPP began a sit-in protest to oppose what it calls eight “poison bills.” The ruling DP also considered, then paused, a proposal to require at least 60 lawmakers to be present for a filibuster to proceed. In this environment, even the speaker — whose role is to mediate — has instead collided with the opposition, leaving the Assembly mired in turmoil.In a moment that shattered a 61-year norm of respecting filibuster rights, both the speaker and lawmakers from every party should recognize the embarrassment brought upon the legislature.국민의힘 측이 우원식 국회의장을 맹비난하고 나섰다. 송언석 원내대표는 “우 의장의 국회법 위반에 대해 법적 조처를 하겠다”고 했고, 국민의힘 소속 주호영 국회부의장은 “의장단의 한 사람으로서 부끄럽다”고 비판했다. 갈등의 발단은 그제(9일) 국회 본회의장에서 벌어진 필리버스터(무제한 토론) 중단 사태 때문이다. 여야는 올해 정기국회 마지막 날까지도 난장판에 가까운 소동을 벌이며 우리 의회 정치의 수준을 또 한번 적나라하게 드러냈다.이날 충돌은 국민의힘이 내란전담재판부 설치법 등 쟁점 법안의 연내 처리를 막기 위해 필리버스터(의사진행 방해)에 돌입하면서 시작됐다. 나경원 의원이 우 의장에게 인사하는 문제를 놓고 시비가 붙더니 급기야 우 의장이 “의제에서 벗어난 발언”이라며 발언대 마이크를 강제로 껐다. 필리버스터 중 의장이 토론자 발언을 강제로 중지한 건 1964년 4월 당시 이효상 의장이 김대중 의원의 마이크를 끈 이후 61년 만이다. 국민의힘 의원들이 나 의원에게 무선 마이크를 달아주자 우 의장과 민주당 의원들이 항의하면서 토론 중단과 재개가 반복됐다. 불과 일주일 전 5년 만에 법정 시한을 지켜 예산안을 합의 통과시켰다고 자찬했던 여야는 정기국회를 최악의 파행 속에서 마감했다.필리버스터를 진행할 때 의제에서 벗어나면 안 된다는 우 의장의 지적은 원론적으론 타당하다. 그러나 야당이 무제한 토론에 나선 이유가 가맹사업법 개정안 때문이 아니라 내란전담재판부 설치법 등을 저지하려는 데 있음은 주지의 사실이다. 국회 소수당의 의견도 존중하자는 필리버스터의 취지를 생각하면 발언 범위를 유연하게 허용하는 편이 합리적이다. 1973년 사실상 폐지됐다가 2012년 국회선진화법으로 부활한 필리버스터에서 야당은 형식과 내용에 크게 얽매이지 않고 자유롭게 발언해 왔다. 우 의장의 강제 중단 이후 국민의힘에서 민주당 사례를 거론하며 “최민희 의원은 소설책을 낭독했다”(송 원내대표), “노래를 불렀던 추미애 의원부터 징계하라”(나 의원)고 반발하는 것도 무리가 아니다.정치는 ‘타협의 기술’이다. 그러나 지금 국회에서는 타협의 기미를 찾기 어렵다. 정청래 민주당 대표는 어제도 “단호한 자세로 내란 잔재를 발본색원하자”고 한 반면, 국민의힘은 ‘8대 악법 저지’를 내세워 천막 농성에 들어갔다. 더구나 여당은 필리버스터 성립 요건으로 ‘의원 60명 출석’ 규정을 새로 만들려다 보류한 상태다. 이런 와중에 여야의 중재자가 돼야 할 국회의장마저 야당과 충돌하니 국회가 난장판에서 벗어나지 못한다. 61년간 지켜 온 필리버스터 존중의 원칙이 무너진 이번 사태 앞에서 국회의장과 여야 정치권 모두 부끄러운 줄을 알아야 한다.