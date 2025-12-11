On the Hill at 85 Hoegi-ro (KOR)

At twenty-one, an age filled with ambition, we formed scrums of students on a campus clouded by shouts from pro-democracy rallies and tear gas. We pushed forward, then fell back. Youth, yearning for freedom, burned with thirst. Before long the university was shut by force and we scattered without direction. In those bleak months, when there seemed nowhere to rest our thoughts, a close friend handed me a small paperback. It was a book titled “Weaknesses of Mathematics,” and it became a quiet refuge. I read it alone until the campus reopened, turning its pages for solace. There, by chance, I encountered an old unsolved mathematical problem. I felt pulled into a world I had never known.It was a path with no return, a narrow road whose end could not be seen. Hardships came as they always do, yet none compared with the struggles of Kepler, who endured adversity while seeking the laws that govern the heavens. The friend who gave me the book died young. His final request was simple: Solve the problem. I nodded, promising I would try, but the years slipped by.A few years ago, on the hill at 85 Hoegi-ro, several young mathematicians wrestling with their own impossible questions offered me a small office. It was inside the Korea Institute for Advanced Study, the country’s first research center devoted to pure theoretical science, a place known for the motto “Imagination for the Impossible.” In that quiet room, the only sound is chalk scratching across a board. Two years have passed as I sit here with a view of Namsan, absorbed in the same riddle.Doubt creeps in at times. Can the problem ever be solved? Evening settles and the traveler’s heart grows heavy. Outside, the hill glows red in the dusk, colored by the intensity of young scholars who lose track of time as they face their own puzzles. To steady myself, I reach for the yellowed paperback on the shelf. As I hold it, I hear my friend’s faint humming from long ago. “Off to catch a whale that breathes like a myth.”한창 꿈 많은 나이 스물한 살, 우린 데모의 함성과 최루탄 가스가 뒤엉킨 교정에서 스크럼을 짜고 앞으로 나가다 뒤로 물러서기를 반복했다. 청춘은 자유의 목마름으로 목이 탔다. 그것도 잠시, 학교는 강제로 문이 닫혔고 우린 갈 곳을 잃었다. 암울한 현실에 마음 둘 곳 없던 그 시절, 절친한 친구가 내게 포켓북 하나를 선물했다. 그건 내 청춘의 위안이 된 『수학의 약점』이라는 제목의 책이었다. 학교가 다시 문을 열기까지 나는 홀로 그 책을 읽으며 마음을 달랬다. 그러다 거기서 운명처럼 오래된 수학 난제를 만났고 그 길로 곧장 미지의 세계로 빨려 들어갔다.그 길은 돌아올 수 없는 외길이었다. 그 끝에 무엇이 있을지 알 수 없는 길. 그 길에서도 세월의 모진 풍파는 피할 수 없었다. 그래도 끝없는 고난 속에 산 옛 수학자 케플러에 비하겠는가. 나에게 책을 준 친구는 젊은 나이에 일찍 세상을 떠났고 그는 내게 난제를 꼭 풀라는 마지막 말을 남겼다. 그에게 그러겠다고 고개를 끄덕였지만, 시간은 속절없이 흘러만 갔다.몇 해 전 회기로 85번지 언덕에서 역시 난제를 붙들고 씨름하던 열혈 수학자 몇 명이 나에게 작은 연구실 하나를 내줬다. 그곳은 바로 “불가능을 상상한다”라는 팻말을 들고 있는 고등과학원으로, 우리나라 최초의 순수이론 기초과학 연구기관이다. 이 언덕 위 연구실에 앉아 있노라면 고요한 정적 속에서 칠판에 글씨 쓰는 소리만이 사각사각 들려온다. 저 멀리 남산을 바라보며 이곳에 묻혀 난제와 씨름한 지 두 해가 훌쩍 지났다. 문득 의심이 든다. 문제는 정말 풀릴까? 해는 저물고 나그네 마음이 서럽다. 창밖엔 오늘도 시간을 잊은 채 난제와 씨름하고 있는 젊은 청춘들의 고뇌로 언덕이 붉게 물들고 있다. 마음을 다잡기 위해 책장에서 누렇게 바랜 친구의 책을 꺼내 드니 추억 속 그의 콧노래가 아련히 들려온다. “신화처럼 숨을 쉬는 고래 잡으러~.”