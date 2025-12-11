Singer Hwasa's 'Good Goodbye' becomes first No. 1 on new Billboard K-pop chart
Published: 11 Dec. 2025, 18:02
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Singer Hwasa topped Billboard's newly established Billboard Korea Hot 100 singles chart for the week of Dec. 13 with “Good Goodbye,” becoming the chart's first ever No. 1.
Hwasa's midtempo R&B track was followed by Plave's “BBUU!” at No. 2, Lim Young-woong's “Eternal Moment” at No. 3, Allday Project's “One More Time” at No. 4 and Plave's “Hide and Seek” at No. 5.
“The first [of anything] is always something special,” Hwasa told Billboard in an interview. “I feel so honored to be the first first on the Billboard Korea Hot 100 chart.”
“I had wished that this song would console listeners, so I feel really happy that the wish has come true for me.”
“Good Goodbye,” released on Oct. 15, has been topping the charts since the singer performed it live during the Blue Dragon Film Awards in November. “Good Goodbye” was the singer's first track in over a year since her second solo EP “O” (2024).
Billboard launched the Billboard Korea Global K-Songs and the Billboard Korea Hot 100 charts, dedicated solely to K-pop, this month.
The Billboard Korea Global K-Songs list tallies download and streaming numbers for Korean songs around the world, and the Billboard Korea Hot 100 chart counts metrics from within the Korean market.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)