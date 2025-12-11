Stray Kids, Rosé and 'KPop Demon Hunters' nab spots on Billboard year-end charts
Published: 11 Dec. 2025, 16:06
- SHIN MIN-HEE
A wide array of K-pop songs and albums appeared on Billboard’s year-end charts, including Stray Kids, Blackpink’s Rosé and the soundtrack for Netflix's “KPop Demon Hunters.”
The year-end charts are cumulative rankings of entries on the Billboard charts, including the Hot 100 singles and 200 albums charts, compiled based on data such as streaming, radio airplay and sales.
On the Year-End Hot 100 Songs chart, Rosé’s single “APT.” (2024), featuring Bruno Mars, sat at No. 9, the highest for any K-pop act. The song also landed No. 1 on the Year-End Billboard Global 200 Songs chart.
Continuing on the Year-End 100 Songs chart, six songs from the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack appeared back-to-back: “Golden” at No. 25, “Your Idol” at No. 54, “Soda Pop” at No. 61, “How It’s Done” at No. 68, “What It Sounds Like” at No. 83 and “Takedown” at No. 93.
The soundtrack ranked at No. 13 on the Year-End Billboard 200 Albums chart, which also featured Rosé once more with her first solo full-length album “Rosie” (2024) at No. 112.
Two of Stray Kids’ albums appeared as well — the boy band’s fourth full-length album “Karma” at No. 128 and mixtape “Hop” (2024) at No. 157.
K-pop powerhouse HYBE’s U.S.-based girl group, Katseye, placed No. 182 with its second EP “Beautiful Chaos.”
Meanwhile, “Hop” and “Karma” topped the Year-End World Albums chart, at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. BTS member Jimin’s second solo full-length album “Muse” (2024) continued the chart at No. 3. The chart has a strong lineup of albums by Enhypen, Ateez, BTS, Tomorrow X Together, Seventeen and BTS member Jin.
