Maggie Kang leads honorees at 2025 Korea Content Awards as Netflix, tvN and comic series also recognized
Published: 11 Dec. 2025, 14:38
Maggie Kang, director of the Netflix megahit animated film "KPop Demon Hunters," received the Okgwan Order of Cultural Merit at the 2025 Korea Content Awards for her role in contributing to the global rise of K-content.
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Creative Content Agency hosted the ceremony at Coex in southern Seoul on Wednesday, presenting government honors and awards to 24 industry contributors and 15 outstanding works.
Now in its 17th year, the awards spotlight figures who helped expand K-content’s global reach and promote the strength of Korean culture.
Kang, whose film surpassed 300 million cumulative views and became the most-watched movie in Netflix history, received the Okgwan Order of Cultural Merit, the fourth-highest among the cultural decorations. Officials noted her contributions to the overseas growth of K-culture and related industries.
Kim Won-seok, director of the Netflix drama "When Life Gives You Tangerines" and screenwriter Park Ji-eun of tvN drama "Queen of Tears" (2024) each received the Cultural Medal in the broadcasting and video content development category.
In the overseas expansion category, the presidential citation went to Park Young-suk, CEO of Pan Entertainment, which produced "When Life Gives You Tangerines," and Yun Hyun-joon, CEO of Studio Slam, which created Netflix variety shows including "Culinary Class Wars” (2024-).
Screenwriter Mo Eun-seol of the Korea TV & Radio Writers Association received a presidential citation in the broadcasting and video industry category. Shift Up CEO Kim Hyung-tae and Nexon Vice President of Business Operations Park Jeong-moo received the same honor in the gaming industry category.
Fifteen works across comics, animation and character content received awards for excellence. The comic "Omniscient Reader: The Prophet" and the animated film "King of Kings" earned the presidential award. In the character category, Dalimi from "DoReMi Dalimi" (2021-23) won the presidential award.
"We will continue to provide comprehensive support so that Korea’s content industry can keep expanding globally,” Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young said.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HA NAM-HYUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
