Actor Nam Bo-ra announces pregnancy on social media
Published: 11 Dec. 2025, 15:40
Actor Nam Bo-ra announced on Thursday that she is pregnant, seven months after tying the knot.
Nam shared the news on Instagram on Thursday, writing, “A new life has come to our family,” and added, “I’m going to be a mom.”
“I hoped to get pregnant sometime this year, and I’m so thankful that it happened at just the right time,” Nam wrote. “I’ve been spending each day feeling so happy lately. I’ll make sure to take good care of the baby and prepare well to welcome this new member of our family.”
Nam is currently 12 weeks pregnant.
The eldest of 13 siblings — eight boys and five girls — Nam first gained public attention in 2005 while still in high school due to her appearances on MBC variety show “Sunday Night – Chorus of Angels” (translated), which featured the daily lives of large families.
She debuted the following year in the KBS sitcom “Look Back with a Smile” (2006) and went on to appear in films and television series such as “Sunny” (2011), “The Moon Embracing the Sun” (2012) and “Live Your Own Life” (2023).
Nam married a businessman of the same age in May this year.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
