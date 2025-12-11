Online poster comparing Cho Jin-woong to Korean heroes criticized
Published: 11 Dec. 2025, 10:19 Updated: 11 Dec. 2025, 10:54
An online poster that compares actor Cho Jin-woong to Admiral Yi Sun-shin (1545–1598) and independence fighter Ahn Jung-geun (1879–1910) has sparked criticism, appearing days after the actor retired from the entertainment industry following his acknowledgment of a juvenile criminal past.
A poster circulating across online communities as of Thursday features a black background with the phrase “We are Woong,” a reference to the second syllable of his given name.
The corners of the image read “Only those without robbery or rape convictions may cast a stone” and “We live together. Guarantee a second chance.”
The creator of the poster also claims “Cho Jin-woong is Yi Sun-shin.” It remains unclear what the creator meant. Yi was a naval commander of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) who led Korea’s navy against the series of Japanese invasions between 1592 and 1598, collectively known as the Imjin War (1592-98).
At the center is a white palm meant to evoke the blood oath Ahn wrote seven months before he assassinated Hirobumi Ito, Japan's first prime minister and resident-general of Korea, on Oct. 26, 1909, at Harbin Station in China.
Online users criticized the poster as “seriously damaging the honor of national heroes” and said it “distorts history and glorifies crime.”
Recent media reports said that Cho entered a juvenile facility on charges that included robbery and rape when he attended high school. Cho denied involvement in sexual assault but acknowledged his juvenile criminal record.
“I accept all criticism and will halt all activities as of today,” Cho said as he announced his retirement on Saturday.
Cho debuted in the 2004 film “Once Upon a Time in High School” under his stage name Cho Jin-woong instead of his legal name, Cho Won-joon, and built a long career through films such as “A Dirty Carnival” (2006) and “Nameless Gangster: Rules of the Time” (2012).
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)