 Rom-com 'Dynamite Kiss' tops Netflix's non-English series chart for 2nd week
Published: 11 Dec. 2025, 19:12
A still from the SBS romantic comedy ″Dynamite Kiss″ [SBS]

A still from the SBS romantic comedy ″Dynamite Kiss″ [SBS]

 
The SBS romantic comedy "Dynamite Kiss" remained atop Netflix's weekly non-English series chart for a second straight week, the streaming platform said Wednesday.
 
The show ranked No. 1 in the non-English TV category by logging 4.8 million views for the week ending Sunday, according to data from Netflix's official site, Tudum.
 

Released on Nov. 12, the SBS drama series debuted at No. 3 on the chart and climbed to No. 2 before securing the top spot in its third week.
 
By country, it was the most-viewed non-English TV title in 43 markets, including Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Korea.
 
The 14-part series revolves around Da-rim, played by Ahn Eun-jin, who poses as a single mother to land a job, and Ji-hyuk, portrayed by Jang Ki-yong, the team leader who finds himself drawn to her.
 
Three other Korean series made the Top 10. The Netflix original crime thriller "The Price of Confession," starring Jeon Do-yeon and Kim Go-eun, landed at No. 2 with 2.2 million views.
 
Another Netflix crime thriller, "As You Stood By" and hit producer Na Young-seok's travel reality series "Three Idiots in Kenya" came in at No. 8 and 9.

Yonhap


